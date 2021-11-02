Is Madonna Ready To Retire?
Madonna wants to cancel cancel culture! In a bombshell interview with V Magazine, the pop culture icon lamented to actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris about what she perceives as increasing censorship and an unwillingness to debate or discuss controversial topics such as the COVID-19 vaccination — especially amongst public personas.
"The censoring that's going on in the world right now, that's pretty frightening. No one's allowed to speak their mind right now. No one's allowed to say what they really think about things for fear of being canceled, cancel culture," she opined. But according to Madonna, she believes it is not only the right but also the duty of herself and fellow artists to speak out and "disturb the status quo." Madonna continued, "The thing is the quieter you get, the more fearful you get, the more dangerous anything is," she said. "We're giving it power by shutting the f*** up completely," she declared.
But is Madonna's perception of cancel culture spurring her to hang up her cone-shaped bra forever? The answer might surprise you.
Madonna said she 'will go until the wheels fall off'
Despite Madonna's perception of cancel culture and the role it is playing amongst herself and fellow artists, she is adamant that she has no intentions of retiring anytime soon. While Madonna is increasingly concerned about censorship, she's equally passionate about the fight against ageism in her industry. "I don't even think about my age, to tell you the truth," Madonna declared emphatically during an interview with V magazine. "I just keep going." According to Madonna, if she had it her way she would've continued to work through a painful hip injury, but alas, COVID-19 had different plans. "Everyone kept saying, 'You gotta stop, you gotta stop.' I said, 'I will not stop. I will go until the wheels fall off.'"
This, however, is not the first time Madonna's spoken about what she sees as an attempt to stash her away in a box for aged-out entertainers. "People have always been trying to silence me for one reason or another, whether it's that I'm not pretty enough, I don't sing well enough, I'm not talented enough, I'm not married enough, and now it's that I'm not young enough," she revealed during an interview with Vogue in May 2019. "So they just keep trying to find a hook to hang their beef about me being alive on. Now I'm fighting ageism, now I'm being punished for turning 60."
If anyone can fight the good fight against ageism, it's definitely Madonna!