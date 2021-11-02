Is Madonna Ready To Retire?

Madonna wants to cancel cancel culture! In a bombshell interview with V Magazine, the pop culture icon lamented to actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris about what she perceives as increasing censorship and an unwillingness to debate or discuss controversial topics such as the COVID-19 vaccination — especially amongst public personas.

"The censoring that's going on in the world right now, that's pretty frightening. No one's allowed to speak their mind right now. No one's allowed to say what they really think about things for fear of being canceled, cancel culture," she opined. But according to Madonna, she believes it is not only the right but also the duty of herself and fellow artists to speak out and "disturb the status quo." Madonna continued, "The thing is the quieter you get, the more fearful you get, the more dangerous anything is," she said. "We're giving it power by shutting the f*** up completely," she declared.

But is Madonna's perception of cancel culture spurring her to hang up her cone-shaped bra forever? The answer might surprise you.