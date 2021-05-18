The View Co-Hosts Sound Off On Hollywood's Treatment Of Women

Although "The View" co-host Sara Haines feels ageism amongst women in Hollywood is a real problem from her own experience, Sunny Hostin said the numbers speak for themselves."I thought that it had gotten better," she said on the May 18 episode about aging ladies on-screen. "I mean you look at film and television series and you see some of the leads and they seem to be women who are somewhat seasoned and I actually look for things like that." However, she said she came to the realization that Hollywood needs to do better for women. "The numbers are really despicable and just terrible," she added. "I don't understand why women are dismissed when they reach a certain age."

On the converse, Whoopi Goldberg wasn't all too convinced that typecasting aging women is an issue in need of attention. "Helen Mirren doesn't have any problem getting movies," she said, adding, "I'm not sure that this is really a real problem." Although The Atlantic argued that Angelina Jolie's role in "Those Who Wish Me Dead" was dialed down for her 45 years of age, Goldberg said she is still on top regardless. "She works and she works often. Maybe this is more, you know, drumming for no good reason."

Despite the publication's claim that Jolie's latest role is a sign of ageism, Meghan McCain suggested the argument may be moot since "everything's a case by case basis." It seems like the ladies are divided.