Shannon Beador's Missing Dog Saga Explained

Hell hath no fury like a dog mom scorned!

Shannon Storms Beador broke Bravosphere hearts everywhere when she announced on her Instagram account in the wee hours of the morning on October 31 that her beloved golden retriever Archie was missing. "So it is past 4 o'clock in the morning, and Archie somehow, some way is missing," she desperately revealed on her Instagram stories (via Us Weekly). "I don't know what happened, but I'm yelling his name every two seconds for the last five hours, so if anyone ... has seen my dog, we're devastated," she continued.

As time went on, however, Shannon's tone became increasingly frantic and angry. In yet another Instagram story, Shannon displayed a photo of Archie's favorite stuffed toy with a caption that read, "If someone took Archie, I will find you," she threatened. "I have over 20 cameras on my property so get ready. Just bring him hone [sic]. Or we can do it the other way ... I will never back down," she emphatically declared.

Fortunately, that was not the end of Shannon's missing dog saga.