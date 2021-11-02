Shannon Beador's Missing Dog Saga Explained
Hell hath no fury like a dog mom scorned!
Shannon Storms Beador broke Bravosphere hearts everywhere when she announced on her Instagram account in the wee hours of the morning on October 31 that her beloved golden retriever Archie was missing. "So it is past 4 o'clock in the morning, and Archie somehow, some way is missing," she desperately revealed on her Instagram stories (via Us Weekly). "I don't know what happened, but I'm yelling his name every two seconds for the last five hours, so if anyone ... has seen my dog, we're devastated," she continued.
As time went on, however, Shannon's tone became increasingly frantic and angry. In yet another Instagram story, Shannon displayed a photo of Archie's favorite stuffed toy with a caption that read, "If someone took Archie, I will find you," she threatened. "I have over 20 cameras on my property so get ready. Just bring him hone [sic]. Or we can do it the other way ... I will never back down," she emphatically declared.
Fortunately, that was not the end of Shannon's missing dog saga.
Shannon Storms Beador's dog Archie was found
On November 1 Shannon Storms Beador took to her Instagram account once again, only this time she had much, much better news. Along with a photo of the reality famous golden retriever, Shannon penned a caption that read "Archie is home," followed by the raising hands emoji. "Thank you to everyone that helped me throughout the night and especially to my neighbor who took him in and kept him safe! Grateful beyond...," she added.
Many fellow Bravolebs and fans got in on the action expressing relief that Archie was found safe and sound. Real Housewives of Orange County alum and prodigal Housewife set to return in Season 16, Heather Dubrow wrote, "BEST NEWS EVER!!!!!!." Meanwhile, New Jersey Housewife Margaret Josephs penned a comment that read, "Soo thrilled Archie is home safe and sound!!" Comedian and master Housewife impressionist Amy Phillips also extended warm sentiments in a comment that read, "Ugggghhhhh! Thank God!!!" Something tells us Shannon's not gonna let sweet Archie out of her sight anytime soon!