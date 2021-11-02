Inside Kate Middleton's Casual Look To Support Prince William At COP26

Climate change awareness — but make it fashion!

Many of the world's top leaders came together in Glasgow, Scotland at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, better known as COP26, to discuss ways in which they could unite the world together against what President Joe Biden referred to, per CNN, as "the existential threat to human existence as we know it."

While Biden's remarks went on to get a great deal of attention — especially the part where he apologized on behalf of the previous administration's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement (ahem, former President Donald Trump) — Kate Middleton's fashion choices at the highly publicized summit in Glasgow managed to steal a bit of the spotlight as well! Though maybe not exactly the point of the conference, Kate's day-to-night lewks she sported all while supporting her royal hubby, Prince William, at COP26 also worked to keep the conversations going and to create awareness about climate change.