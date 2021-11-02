Inside Kate Middleton's Casual Look To Support Prince William At COP26
Climate change awareness — but make it fashion!
Many of the world's top leaders came together in Glasgow, Scotland at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, better known as COP26, to discuss ways in which they could unite the world together against what President Joe Biden referred to, per CNN, as "the existential threat to human existence as we know it."
While Biden's remarks went on to get a great deal of attention — especially the part where he apologized on behalf of the previous administration's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement (ahem, former President Donald Trump) — Kate Middleton's fashion choices at the highly publicized summit in Glasgow managed to steal a bit of the spotlight as well! Though maybe not exactly the point of the conference, Kate's day-to-night lewks she sported all while supporting her royal hubby, Prince William, at COP26 also worked to keep the conversations going and to create awareness about climate change.
Kate Middleton kept it casual — but not all day
Kate Middleton preferred to keep it casual by day but kick it up a notch at night at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.
As reported by People, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted donning mud-friendly attire including a vest, turtleneck and jeans whilst spreading wildflower seeds and learning the ins and outs of bicycle maintenance. Hey, maybe royals really are just like us! The vest was reportedly made of 100% repurposed polyester, keeping with the theme of environmental friendliness.
In the evening, however, the princess upped the ante when she arrived to the evening Earthshot reception at COP26 with her hair pulled back in a chic low chignon, a bit of evening glam on her face, and sporting a bright blue coat dress and heels. Per Daily Mail, the coat dress Kate wore is from Eponine's SS20 collection and is purportedly crafted from "a double wool crepe fabric." But if you're thinking of running out and committing a classic case of "B**** Stole My Look" à la the late Joan Rivers and the rest of E!'s "Fashion Police" crew, think again — it's reported that similar garments run close to £2400 or $3500 US. Cha-ching!