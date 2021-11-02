The Tragic Story Of How James Gandolfini's Ex, Lora Somoza, Died

This article contains mention of violence.

James Gandolfini's ex-fiance, Lora Somoza, had a tragic death that ran eerily parallel to the actor's. On July 5, 2020, Somoza was at her mother's home in Los Angeles, California when she slipped by the pool, hit her head, and died at 51 years old — the same age Gandolfini was when he died of a heart attack in 2013, per The U.S. Sun. Somoza was a noted sex therapist who had a podcast titled "Between the Sheets with Lora Somoza," and wrote an advice column that reached 30,000 readers, per Huffington Post.

Prior to writing advice columns, Somoza worked in Hollywood for seven years as a script developer. It was on the set of the movie "The Mexican," where she worked as an assistant to the director, that she met Gandolfini in 2000, per Page Six. Somoza and Gandolfini were engaged in 2003 but broke off the engagement by 2005. "It was not a case of one dumping the other, as some have reported," the star's manager told the Associated Press (via TODAY). "It was very mutual."

A major reason for their split was that Somoza moved to Los Angeles to care for her mother who had Alzheimer's, while Gandolfini stayed in the New York area to film "The Sopranos." According to Somoza's close friend, Zoe Moon, she never recovered from the breakup (via The U.S. Sun). Before Gandolfini's untimely death, there were rumors that the two had rekindled their romance, but were those rumors true?