Alyssa Milano's Shower Routine Just Took A Weird Turn
There's no denying that the majority of celebrities' self-care routines takes place in their luxurious bathrooms. Actor January Jones, for example, shared with her fans the tutorial for her twice-a-week "detox bath" on Instagram. Even Vogue created a whole YouTube franchise in which stars' unlock their beauty and skincare secrets in their own en-suites.
However, there are some celebrities who find that their self-care doesn't involve bathing themselves daily. For instance, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also famously discussed their bathing habits on Bell's husband Dax Shepherd's podcast, explaining they don't always wash themselves (or their two kids) every day. Soon after, Shepherd's wife, Kristen Bell, jokingly told "The View" that they don't clean their children every day, either. "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag," Bell said. "Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.'" Even Cardi B weighed in on the great bathing debate, though she had a very different take. "Wassup with people saying they don't shower?" the rapper asked on Twitter. "It's giving itchy."
Now, it's Alyssa Milano's turn to share her quirky shower secrets, which she recently revealed on Instagram. The actor is being put on blast by fans in the comment section of the post — both positively and negatively.
Alyssa Milano showered with her plants
Alyssa Milano's duo shower and plant watering routine is both odd and yet the most efficient routine we've seen thus far. "I just showered with my plants because I don't have time to bathe myself and water the plants separately. #adulting #instaplants #plantsofinstagram #sorrynotsorry," Milano said on her recent Instagram post.
The majority of fans commended Milano for her multitasking, like this Instagram user who said, "Why does this sound exactly like something I would do. Also hey it's california so kudos for coming up with a new way to conserve water." In fact, the "conserving water" point was made throughout the comments, with many users praising her for doing so. Still, others didn't see the point in this water-saving process, like this Instagram user, who criticized, "But you had time to move the plants into the shower!! It takes 5 minutes to water plants...geeze."
Whatever your opinion is on this water conservation debate, it's clear that Milano is trying her best to make a positive impact wherever she can. Just like on October 19, when she was arrested for obstructing pedestrian traffic during a voting rights demonstration in Washington D.C. Milano shared the news of her arrest on Instagram, with a photo of her protesting right before she got arrested. "Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn't depend on where you live," she wrote. "#DontMuteOurVote."