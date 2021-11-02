Alyssa Milano's Shower Routine Just Took A Weird Turn

There's no denying that the majority of celebrities' self-care routines takes place in their luxurious bathrooms. Actor January Jones, for example, shared with her fans the tutorial for her twice-a-week "detox bath" on Instagram. Even Vogue created a whole YouTube franchise in which stars' unlock their beauty and skincare secrets in their own en-suites.

However, there are some celebrities who find that their self-care doesn't involve bathing themselves daily. For instance, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also famously discussed their bathing habits on Bell's husband Dax Shepherd's podcast, explaining they don't always wash themselves (or their two kids) every day. Soon after, Shepherd's wife, Kristen Bell, jokingly told "The View" that they don't clean their children every day, either. "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag," Bell said. "Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.'" Even Cardi B weighed in on the great bathing debate, though she had a very different take. "Wassup with people saying they don't shower?" the rapper asked on Twitter. "It's giving itchy."

Now, it's Alyssa Milano's turn to share her quirky shower secrets, which she recently revealed on Instagram. The actor is being put on blast by fans in the comment section of the post — both positively and negatively.