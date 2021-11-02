What Job Would Lady Gaga Want If She Weren't Famous?

Many of us have dream jobs we wish to experience, and celebrities can relate to this, too! Reese Witherspoon told WSJ Magazine she would've acted out "Grey's Anatomy" — but in real life. "I would have gone from Stanford to medical school and become a surgeon," Witherspoon said. "Right now, I'd probably be the premier surgeon and pediatric cardiologist at Vanderbilt University." She added, "I'm just being honest. I'm ambitious, and I'm over hiding that."

Actor Eva Longoria wouldn't have been a desperate housewife if she never became an actor (wink, wink). Nope, she would've wanted something where she could use her math skills. "I would definitely be in corporate America," Longoria People. "I love quotas and budgets, and I like barometers of success. I like measurements of success. Tell me what to do, and I will exceed it."

Kim Kardashian has lived many careers, but if she wasn't the superstar we all know today, she would've led a low-key life. "I would be a forensic investigator, and live a normal life," Kim told Vogue Australia (via Entertainment Tonight). But what about mega superstar Lady Gaga? What would've been her destined path had she not chosen the life of an international artist?