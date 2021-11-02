What Job Would Lady Gaga Want If She Weren't Famous?
Many of us have dream jobs we wish to experience, and celebrities can relate to this, too! Reese Witherspoon told WSJ Magazine she would've acted out "Grey's Anatomy" — but in real life. "I would have gone from Stanford to medical school and become a surgeon," Witherspoon said. "Right now, I'd probably be the premier surgeon and pediatric cardiologist at Vanderbilt University." She added, "I'm just being honest. I'm ambitious, and I'm over hiding that."
Actor Eva Longoria wouldn't have been a desperate housewife if she never became an actor (wink, wink). Nope, she would've wanted something where she could use her math skills. "I would definitely be in corporate America," Longoria People. "I love quotas and budgets, and I like barometers of success. I like measurements of success. Tell me what to do, and I will exceed it."
Kim Kardashian has lived many careers, but if she wasn't the superstar we all know today, she would've led a low-key life. "I would be a forensic investigator, and live a normal life," Kim told Vogue Australia (via Entertainment Tonight). But what about mega superstar Lady Gaga? What would've been her destined path had she not chosen the life of an international artist?
Lady Gaga would've wanted to be a 'combat journalist'
Can you imagine Lady Gaga not being THE Lady Gaga, and instead she pops up as the host of "World News Tonight"? Well, if she didn't sell out stadiums with her iconic songs, that's the alternate reality we could have experienced. Lady Gaga told British Vogue that she would've loved to become the next combat journalist, reporting the news on TV screens across America. "That was one of my dreams," Lady Gaga said. "When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection."
In fact, Lady Gaga's investigative skills were very helpful in preparing for her role as the matriarch, Patrizia Reggiani, in "The House of Gucci." She said, "I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film's scenes."
Interestingly enough, Reggiani might not support the singer's journalistic ambitions. "I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me," Reggiani quipped to Italy's ANSA. Ouch.