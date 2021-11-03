What Did Gigi Hadid Reportedly Just Make Clear About Her Daughter's Future?

The Zayn Malik-Yolanda Hadid debacle has taken the world by storm. Since 2015, Zayn has been involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with Yolanda's daughter, model Gigi Hadid. Despite their tumultuous relationship, the former One Direction singer and Gigi welcomed their first child, daughter Khai, in 2020.

In late October, Zayn and Yolanda made headlines after the Hadid matriarch claimed that the singer had "struck" her in a physical altercation in September, per TMZ. News of the altercation comes "about a month" after Zayn and Gigi split, as TMZ noted. Moreover, court documents allege that Malik "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," as revealed by Fox News. The outlet notes that he also reportedly stated, "Stay away from [my] f***ing daughter." Zayn has since denied the claims and pleaded no contest after Yolanda filed charges over harassment.

Now, Gigi is making her voice heard and her intentions clear — particularly in regards to her future with Zayn and their daughter Khai. Here's what the model is reportedly saying.