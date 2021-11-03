What Did Gigi Hadid Reportedly Just Make Clear About Her Daughter's Future?
The Zayn Malik-Yolanda Hadid debacle has taken the world by storm. Since 2015, Zayn has been involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with Yolanda's daughter, model Gigi Hadid. Despite their tumultuous relationship, the former One Direction singer and Gigi welcomed their first child, daughter Khai, in 2020.
In late October, Zayn and Yolanda made headlines after the Hadid matriarch claimed that the singer had "struck" her in a physical altercation in September, per TMZ. News of the altercation comes "about a month" after Zayn and Gigi split, as TMZ noted. Moreover, court documents allege that Malik "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," as revealed by Fox News. The outlet notes that he also reportedly stated, "Stay away from [my] f***ing daughter." Zayn has since denied the claims and pleaded no contest after Yolanda filed charges over harassment.
Now, Gigi is making her voice heard and her intentions clear — particularly in regards to her future with Zayn and their daughter Khai. Here's what the model is reportedly saying.
Gigi Hadid plans for a 'civil' future with Zayn Malik for daughter Khai's sake
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have had a rollercoaster of a relationship, to say the least. With multiple breakups and reconciliations over the course of their six-year relationship, the two have surely been through a lot. However, all of that changed when the now-former couple welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020. Despite the tensions the two have faced through their relationship, no tensions ran as high as the one between Zayn and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid.
As Zayn and Gigi have reportedly split in September (per TMZ) following the confrontation between the former One Directioner and former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, the mother of Khai is making it known that she still wants Zayn to be a part of their daughter's life. According to People, a source close to Gigi stated, "Yolanda is very upset with Zayn, but Gigi has made it clear that her daughter needs her dad." The source continued, "Gigi will do everything she can to make sure they co-parent in a civil way."
It certainly must be a stressful time for the young mother, who is now tasked with bridging the gap between Khai, Zayn, and the Hadid matriarch in Yolanda.