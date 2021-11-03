The Reason Carole Baskin's Lawsuit Against Netflix Failed

Less than 24 hours after "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin filed a suit against Netflix and others in an attempt to derail — or completely halt — the release of the second season of the docuseries that made her famous, it looks like a Florida federal judge has put a kibosh on the whole affair. For those who have followed Baskin's life post-"Tiger King" craze following its March 2020 debut, the founder of the Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary has been far from silent about her disdain of the series. On Baskin's Big Cat Rescue website, Baskin authored and posted a refutation of the show wholesale, lambasting it as a "salacious and sensational" telling of her story, along with accusing the producers of misrepresenting the content of the documentary and disseminating untruths about the disappearance of her previous husband, Don Lewis.

But as NPR reported on November 2, the suit Baskin filed in an effort to curtail the release of the second "Tiger King" season argued that the footage filmed which featured Baskin was collected under the pretense that it would be used for only one projected — a film, or, as per the final form of "Tiger King," a limited series. "The Baskins believed that any sequel — though odious — would not include any of their footage," wrote the Baskins' attorney in their filing. Unfortunately for the federal judge overseeing the case, the courts didn't agree.