Dolly Parton's Rare Photo Of Her Husband Has Fans Talking
They've been married forever, so we can only assume that Dolly Parton and her husband have one of those soulmate, true-true-love kind of relationships. However, Parton rarely shares anything with the public about her husband, Carl, so fans naturally geeked out when she posted a throwback photo of the two of them to her Twitter. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!" the country music icon wrote, alongside a picture of young Dolly and Carl, with Carl wearing what appears to be a photoshopped Dolly Parton merch t-shirt. Ever the businesswoman, Parton included a link to her merch shop.
Parton has done such a good job of keeping her husband's life private that some people had begun to speculate that he doesn't even exist. As the singer-songwriter said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, "He's like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he'd never get a minute's peace and he's right about that." Considering the internet's collective freakout over the old snapshot, we can see her point.
Dolly Parton's "soft launch" of her husband has fans gushing
The comments on Dolly Parton's rare photo of her husband have been wild, to say the least. Many commented on the "seven decade soft launch of her man," and the fact that Carl Dean is ridiculously hot — maybe Jolene made some points. "this is only the second time I've seen that man's face," wrote one user. Another simply quote-tweeted, "Queen."
But without a doubt, the most heartwarming responses were those who took to the replies to post photos of their own long-term spouses and partners. "Ma'am I understood the assignment," wrote one user, alongside a photo of herself and her partner. Another tweeted, "Got mine. Signed sealed and delivered 17 years ago. We're both lucky to have found each other," alongside their own couples photo. Another person just wrote, "30 years for us," with a picture of the couple and their dog.
It's all just too wholesome to handle. Only Dolly Parton can bring people together like this.