Dolly Parton's Rare Photo Of Her Husband Has Fans Talking

They've been married forever, so we can only assume that Dolly Parton and her husband have one of those soulmate, true-true-love kind of relationships. However, Parton rarely shares anything with the public about her husband, Carl, so fans naturally geeked out when she posted a throwback photo of the two of them to her Twitter. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!" the country music icon wrote, alongside a picture of young Dolly and Carl, with Carl wearing what appears to be a photoshopped Dolly Parton merch t-shirt. Ever the businesswoman, Parton included a link to her merch shop.

Parton has done such a good job of keeping her husband's life private that some people had begun to speculate that he doesn't even exist. As the singer-songwriter said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, "He's like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he'd never get a minute's peace and he's right about that." Considering the internet's collective freakout over the old snapshot, we can see her point.