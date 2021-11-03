Is JoJo Siwa On Bad Terms With Her Ex After Their Breakup?

Celebrity breakups can become a straight-up disaster in the public eye. Take, for instance, Russell Brand and Katy Perry. Perry famously received the "I want a divorce" text from Brand moments before going on stage to perform. "I'm living, like, this life of the very thing I detest: vapid, vacuous celebrity," Brand said in his documentary, "Brand: A Second Coming," per People. Meanwhile, Perry claimed, "He [Brand] didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour," Perry told Vogue in 2013.

Another messy celebrity breakup that ended in a war of pens is Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris, whose short-but-sweet-turned-sour relationship lasted just a year. Supposedly, parts of Harris' song, "Olé," is about Swift — "I see online that you've begun to be a good girl and take trips with your boyfriend, being attentive / Continue to pretend." That could be a jab at Swift, whose make-out photos with Tom Hiddleston leaked two weeks after their break up. However, Swift hit back after announcing she wrote the song "This Is What You Came For," Harris' popular song with Rihanna.

But what about young love from young Hollywood? On November 2, JoJo Siwa confirmed her breakup from her girlfriend of 10 months, Kylie Prew. Is there any hope for these former friends and now ex-lovers to have an amicable end?