Is JoJo Siwa On Bad Terms With Her Ex After Their Breakup?
Celebrity breakups can become a straight-up disaster in the public eye. Take, for instance, Russell Brand and Katy Perry. Perry famously received the "I want a divorce" text from Brand moments before going on stage to perform. "I'm living, like, this life of the very thing I detest: vapid, vacuous celebrity," Brand said in his documentary, "Brand: A Second Coming," per People. Meanwhile, Perry claimed, "He [Brand] didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour," Perry told Vogue in 2013.
Another messy celebrity breakup that ended in a war of pens is Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris, whose short-but-sweet-turned-sour relationship lasted just a year. Supposedly, parts of Harris' song, "Olé," is about Swift — "I see online that you've begun to be a good girl and take trips with your boyfriend, being attentive / Continue to pretend." That could be a jab at Swift, whose make-out photos with Tom Hiddleston leaked two weeks after their break up. However, Swift hit back after announcing she wrote the song "This Is What You Came For," Harris' popular song with Rihanna.
But what about young love from young Hollywood? On November 2, JoJo Siwa confirmed her breakup from her girlfriend of 10 months, Kylie Prew. Is there any hope for these former friends and now ex-lovers to have an amicable end?
JoJo said Kylie 'is literally still my best friend'
Breakups can be very hard, especially after experiencing a whirlwind, young love-type of romance. However, JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew seem to be taking it in stride, according to JoJo, who spoke about their relationship ending on the "This Is Paris" podcast. "I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up," JoJo revealed to Paris Hilton. "But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She's awesome. She's having the time of her life, I'm having the time of my life."
According to USA Today, JoJo and Kylie first started dating on January 8 and officially made their relationship public on Instagram exactly one month later. Their relationship announcement came a month after JoJo publicly came out on social media as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Revealing how she asked Kylie to be her girlfriend, JoJo gushed during an August appearance on the "Success With Jess" podcast, "I had a whole musical number. I had like word choreography that coordinated to music, and then it went into a song after — it was magical."
JoJo also explained why the relationship fizzled out, telling Hilton, it boiled down to "right person, wrong time" and that "nothing bad happened." She added, "I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end."