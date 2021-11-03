How Willow Smith Completely Changed Her Relationship With Her Mom Jada
Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow Smith are famously close. With Willow frequently appearing on her mother's show "Red Table Talk," the musician surprised Jada on Mother's Day 2021 with a performance with Jada's ex-rock band, Wicked Wisdom. As Willow explained on the Mother's Day-themed episode, she would join the band on tour as a child. "Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one," Willow gushed.
For Willow's 21st birthday on October 31, Jada was equally enthusiastic in praising her daughter in an Instagram post complete with a tribute video. "You are one of the most resilient, courageous, brilliant, insightful, talented, beautiful humans I know. I don't have the words to express the deep love I have for you or how happy I am to watch you spread your wings. BUT... I hope you can FEEL how much I love you and how much of a Divinely astounding blessing you are to me," Jada wrote, lightheartedly adding her happiness that Will Smith talked her into having a daughter. "Your dad INSISTED that he have a baby girl and I'm sooooo glad he did."
Such is their bond that the duo even confessed on "Red Table Talk" that they even considered the same type of plastic surgery (Brazilian butt lifts)! As Willow grows up before Jada's and the world's eyes, Jada revealed she taught her an important lesson about relationships.
Willow Smith taught Jada Pinkett Smith to "just listen"
On her Facebook Watch show, "Red Table Talk" (via People), Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that Willow Smith taught her a thing or two about communication. Jada reflected on boundaries within relationships with friend and fellow actor Lauren London, mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, and therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab, confessing she needed to stop being so much of a "fixer." "You're saying that what we should do is we should really be able to listen to what people feel," Jada said to Tawwab. "I gotta stop trying to fix every damn thing. That's not my job either."
Jada attributed this revelation to Willow, sharing about the "tranparentsoul" singer, "I gotta give Willow props because she'll call me, disrupted, and be like, 'I don't need you to fix anything mom, I just want you to listen.'" Jada added that she learned to let her daughter just vent without interruption. "I go, 'Fantastic, I got you. Because she knows I'm going to go straight to, 'Well we can do this and that.' 'Nope just listen to me mommy, I just need you to listen.'" What a wise mother-daughter duo!