How Willow Smith Completely Changed Her Relationship With Her Mom Jada

Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow Smith are famously close. With Willow frequently appearing on her mother's show "Red Table Talk," the musician surprised Jada on Mother's Day 2021 with a performance with Jada's ex-rock band, Wicked Wisdom. As Willow explained on the Mother's Day-themed episode, she would join the band on tour as a child. "Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one," Willow gushed.

For Willow's 21st birthday on October 31, Jada was equally enthusiastic in praising her daughter in an Instagram post complete with a tribute video. "You are one of the most resilient, courageous, brilliant, insightful, talented, beautiful humans I know. I don't have the words to express the deep love I have for you or how happy I am to watch you spread your wings. BUT... I hope you can FEEL how much I love you and how much of a Divinely astounding blessing you are to me," Jada wrote, lightheartedly adding her happiness that Will Smith talked her into having a daughter. "Your dad INSISTED that he have a baby girl and I'm sooooo glad he did."

Such is their bond that the duo even confessed on "Red Table Talk" that they even considered the same type of plastic surgery (Brazilian butt lifts)! As Willow grows up before Jada's and the world's eyes, Jada revealed she taught her an important lesson about relationships.