The Strange Kind Of Plastic Surgery Both Jada Pinkett Smith And Willow Smith Considered
It's safe to say that Jada Pinkett Smith isn't afraid to get candid. The actor regularly opens up about pretty much everything on her "Red Table Talk" Facebook Watch show, divulging everything from NSFW sex confessions to what's really going on in her long-term marriage to Will Smith.
Case and point, a discussion that covered both of those topics: vaginal rejuvenation. Yep, Jada revealed on "Red Table Talk" back in 2018 that she'd undergone three intimate treatments as she took her mom and "Red Table Talk" co-star, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, to meet the doctor who did the procedures. The star candidly admitted at the time that she had the surgery to help her with some "bladder issues" as she described her, erm, outside area as looking like a "little beautiful peach" now. A little TMI, we can't lie.
But those who love the "Girls Trip" actor's no holds barred confessions on her show are in for another big treat. Jada just got very candid once again about surgery in one of her more private areas while chatting with her mom and daughter, Willow Smith — who revealed she'd actually considered it too!
Keep on scrolling for the mother/daughter booty plastic surgery confession we never knew we needed, as both opened up about their buns while rocking matching shaved heads.
Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith both wanted the same booty enhancement
Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter, Willow Smith, have proved on multiple occasions they have a very close relationship, divulging things many daughters may not feel so comfortable chatting to their moms about. The two did it again during a September episode of "Red Table Talk," discussing Brazilian butt lifts alongside Jada's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, as both Jada and Willow admitted there was a time they were considering it.
Jada recalled telling her daughter to hit the gym a little harder rather than go under the knife after Willow recalled she "considered getting the tiniest little bit," but "just got into the gym and got it anyway." Jada admitted Willow did such a good job working on her booty the natural way that people thought she'd had surgery to plump her derrière.
Jada's mom then touched on the "pressure" many women feel "to look a certain way," adding, "It's all about youth, so for somebody like me, the struggle has been extremely real." Banfield-Norris confessed she'd had Botox, but called the desire to keep getting procedures almost "addictive."
Prior to her booty confession, Jada stayed more tight-lipped on if she'd had anything done to her face to keep that youthful glow. She told Today in 2018, "My mother keeps such a youthful spirit. She's young at heart. She takes really good care of herself. We both do. Eating well, exercising, drinking water. We're both really on it."