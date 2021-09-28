The Strange Kind Of Plastic Surgery Both Jada Pinkett Smith And Willow Smith Considered

It's safe to say that Jada Pinkett Smith isn't afraid to get candid. The actor regularly opens up about pretty much everything on her "Red Table Talk" Facebook Watch show, divulging everything from NSFW sex confessions to what's really going on in her long-term marriage to Will Smith.

Case and point, a discussion that covered both of those topics: vaginal rejuvenation. Yep, Jada revealed on "Red Table Talk" back in 2018 that she'd undergone three intimate treatments as she took her mom and "Red Table Talk" co-star, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, to meet the doctor who did the procedures. The star candidly admitted at the time that she had the surgery to help her with some "bladder issues" as she described her, erm, outside area as looking like a "little beautiful peach" now. A little TMI, we can't lie.

But those who love the "Girls Trip" actor's no holds barred confessions on her show are in for another big treat. Jada just got very candid once again about surgery in one of her more private areas while chatting with her mom and daughter, Willow Smith — who revealed she'd actually considered it too!

Keep on scrolling for the mother/daughter booty plastic surgery confession we never knew we needed, as both opened up about their buns while rocking matching shaved heads.