What Happened When Prince Charles Met Up With Leonardo DiCaprio?

Prince Charles has been making waves at the United Nations' Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland as of late. Representing the royal family in light of Queen Elizabeth's absence due to doctors' requests for her to rest, Charles has been mingling with the world's elite in an effort to push climate reform. Alongside Charles himself, Spanish President Pedro Sánchez, President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and more were also in attendance for the global summit.

The conference, known colloquially as COP26, is an annual summit that sees world leaders congregate to develop solutions combating climate change. In August, AP noted that COP26 will see an attendance of over 20,000 people from nearly 200 countries over the course of its 12-day run. With an attendance that large (especially during the pandemic!), there are bound to be some familiar faces outside of the political upper echelon there.

In fact, there's one particular star who made an appearance at the summit: Hollywood's own Leonardo DiCaprio! DiCaprio, who recently teamed with Prince Harry to combat oil drilling in the Okavango River Basin, has made it clear where he stands on climate-related issues and was even spotted hanging with Prince Charles at COP26. Here's what transpired.