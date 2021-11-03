What Prince Charles Told Joe Biden About The Queen

With the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) currently underway, Prince Charles is getting candid about his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Kicking off the 12-day conference is a two-day special known as the World Leaders Summit, which saw attendance from President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and more.

As the World Leaders Summit came to a close, the conference ultimately saw a meeting of the minds with some of the world's most powerful heads of state. The gathering of such influential figures denotes a major undertaking in the battle against climate change, a pressing environmental issue that is now coming to a head. Furthermore, the conference also saw the attendance of Prince Charles, an ardent environmental activist and advocate for better climate-related practices.

Notably absent from COP26, however, is Queen Elizabeth. The queen's absence comes after doctors advised her to rest for two weeks, following an overnight stay in the hospital for "preliminary investigations." Representing the royal family instead was son Charles, who mingled with society's upper political echelon and even spoke to Biden regarding the queen. Here's what Prince Charles had to say.