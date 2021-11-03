The Sweet Reason Today Anchor Craig Melvin Got His Ear Pierced

For viewers of the morning news program "Today" and fans of anchor Craig Melvin, many might have noticed a recent upgrade to his clean-cut look: a small earring stud. Followers of the NBC journalist's social media presence were given a slight preview of Melvin's piercing the night of November 2, when Melvin's wife, Lindsay Czarniak, posted pictures of their daughter, Sybil, getting her ears pierced. But it looks like Sybil, who recently had her birthday, wasn't the only member of the family to sport a new accessory.

"Took my daughter in to get our ears pierced for her bday (she's been asking for a long time) and it turned into a family affair," read Czarniak's caption. "More to share but super impressed with my family's spontaneity. And by that I mean the men in our life," referencing not only her husband, but their 7-year-old son, Delano. So, what was the impetus for all four members of their family getting their ears pierced? Read on after the jump to find out.