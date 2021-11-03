The Sweet Reason Today Anchor Craig Melvin Got His Ear Pierced
For viewers of the morning news program "Today" and fans of anchor Craig Melvin, many might have noticed a recent upgrade to his clean-cut look: a small earring stud. Followers of the NBC journalist's social media presence were given a slight preview of Melvin's piercing the night of November 2, when Melvin's wife, Lindsay Czarniak, posted pictures of their daughter, Sybil, getting her ears pierced. But it looks like Sybil, who recently had her birthday, wasn't the only member of the family to sport a new accessory.
"Took my daughter in to get our ears pierced for her bday (she's been asking for a long time) and it turned into a family affair," read Czarniak's caption. "More to share but super impressed with my family's spontaneity. And by that I mean the men in our life," referencing not only her husband, but their 7-year-old son, Delano. So, what was the impetus for all four members of their family getting their ears pierced? Read on after the jump to find out.
Craig Melvin 'took one for the team' by getting the piercing
During a "Today" segment on November 3, Craig Melvin explained the origin of his newfound look to fellow hosts Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie. "My daughter, she went to get her ears pierced for her fifth birthday, and she wanted Daddy to participate, so Daddy took one for the team," Melvin told his cohort. When Guthrie asked Melvin if he had plans to keep the earring in on a permanent basis, he faltered: "Well, I don't think ... we'll see." (Unsurprisingly, Roker took a few good-natured cracks at Melvin, later recommending Melvin get "an eyepatch and a parrot" to make his makeover complete à la Jack Sparrow, presumably.)
As Page Six reported, a number of viewers expressed their admiration and joy over the "Today" anchor's show of support for his daughter, praising his new look and his parenting skills. Per the outlet, one tweeted a plea for Melvin to stick with his new look: "It looks amazing and you are rocking it. Plus the whole family got one together." Over on Melvin's Instagram page, he joked, "A family that pierces together stays together. That's the saying right???" One person commented, "And she will always remember this moment," while another said, "Love it!! Don't listen to Al!"