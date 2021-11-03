The Tragic Death Of Influencer Nenobia Washington

The following article references possible suicide.

Social media influencer Nenobia Washington, aka BKTIDALWAVE, died at 38 years old on October 30, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Nenobia was found unconscious and unresponsive in front of an NYC building. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. There were reports of Nenobia missing days before, but David Jackson, the father of her son Tyeleck, said that's false and that she spoke to Tyeleck a night before her death. Even though the cause of death is not yet confirmed, Jackson told TMZ that he was informed Nenobia fell from a window. However, TMZ noted that the family received "varying accounts" from potential witnesses.

Nenobia became a viral sensation in 2015 after her hilarious interview from HotNewHipHop caught the eye of many social media users. In the video, Nenobia gave passionate speeches, outwardly proclaiming her love for Brooklyn, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and the music streaming service Tidal. Nenobia's social media presence was so big, she had articles written about her from numerous publications, like Paper Magazine. Some Twitter users even claim that Nenobia helped Doja Cat's career skyrocket after constantly imitating her hit song, "Cyber Sex," on Instagram Live.

Nenobia's GoFundMe was created on November 1 and exceeded its goal of $30,000 only two days later. According to Nenobia's cousin Lisa Rue on Twitter, an anonymous source donated over $10,000. The rest of the funds will go toward taking care of her son, Tyeleck.