The Impassioned Plea Camilla Parker Bowles Made To Children At COP26

Though the COP26 conference is held every year, this one hits closer to home, as scientists say nations must immediately move away from fossil fuel use if there is any hope in avoiding the "most catastrophic" effects of climate change, per The New York Times. It seems Camilla Parker Bowles felt that urgency when speaking to schoolchildren in Glasgow.

"We're all relying on you to make it a safer world," Camilla told the children at Wallacewell Primary School, per Royal Central. As the students of Wallacewell Primary School have already been learning about climate change and how to be sustainable, it seems Camilla knew that these young children could be a source of hope for a more environmentally-sound future.

In addition to advocating for the future of the environment, Camilla also gave students a copy of the book, "It's Up to Us." The book was published through collaboration with Prince Charles' Princes' Foundation, "What On Earth Publishing," and with author Christopher Lloyd, and gives children tools to imagine a better future. "Write about the future you would like to see, one that puts nature at the heart of everything we do," Charles wrote to the children in the book. As Charles and Camilla show, while the COP26 conference continues to look for actionable solutions now, we must not forget that there will still be people dealing with our decisions after most of us are gone.