What Happened When Prince William Met Jeff Bezos After Originally Criticizing His Trip To Space?

In July, the world's richest man Jeff Bezos lit up Twitter after boarding a rocket developed by his Blue Origin space company, and traveling to near space and back. The Internet had *thoughts* about Bezos' interstellar jaunt, especially because the Amazon CEO seemed to be competing with Tesla's Elon Musk to turn space into a money-making industry for his brand. "I'm so antagonized by billionaires in space. Spend billions saving forests, feeding people, cleaning up water sources, restoring ecosystems, investigating technology that reduces the impact of climate change, paying living wages, anything. Anything but billionaires in space," one user tweeted, echoing concerns that Bezos' space venture was both highly expensive and environmentally taxing.

Regardless, the space race continued in October, when "Star Trek" actor William Shatner boarded Bezos' rocket and became the oldest man to go to space. This time, Prince William spoke to the BBC about his thoughts on the wave of space tourism, which he felt was irresponsible in light of more pressing matters. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," he said. Adding that he'd seen a rise in "climate anxiety" among younger generations, the prince made it clear he had zero interest in going to space. But did he change his tune when he met Bezos at the United Nations COP26 climate summit in November?