Kris Jenner Shares Adorable Throwback Photos For Kendall's Birthday
Kendall Jenner has just turned 26, but to her mother-slash-momager Kris Jenner, she will always be her baby. The Kardashian matriarch took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message dedicated to the celebrant showing how much she loves and adores her daughter.
"Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter @kendalljenner who has the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile and who lights up every room she walks into!!!!" the sweet and poignant message read. "Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!!"
Along with the tribute, the mother of six shared throwback photos of her and Kendall over the years. Unlike Kris and Kim, who are pretty much attached at the hip, Kris' relationship with Kendall is more low-key. Since the model is more private than her sisters, and has always has been the shyest of the bunch, she isn't as vocal about her bond with her mom. In Kris' birthday post, though, we're given a bit more insight about their relationship.
Kris Jenner calls Kendall Jenner her 'ride or die'
In Kris Jenner's birthday tribute to daughter Kendall Jenner, she honored her daughter by referring to her fifth child as her "ride or die."
Kris' carousel of photos include shots from when Kendall was still a baby all the way up to more recent pictures, now that she is a full-blown supermodel. One sweet photo depicts baby Kendall cuddling up on her mom's chest, while another shows her as a kid, proudly standing next to a horse while Kris wraps her in a hug. "Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die. You always have my back and I love chasing dreams together!!" Kris gushed in the caption. "You will always be my little girl who all you wanted to do was ride your pony and grow up and be a supermodel!!!!!!!! You are such a huge gigantic part of my heart and I love you endlessly!!!!"
As the momager, Kris Jenner worked alongside Kendall to help her achieve her dreams of becoming a model. In fact, when Kendall was only a teenager, Kris already started finding ways to help her child break into modeling, even when they didn't "know really anybody in the modeling industry" at the time, she told Harper's Bazaar. Of course, that didn't stop Kris — or Kendall — and the rest, as they say, is history. Happy birthday, Kendall!