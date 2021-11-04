Kris Jenner Shares Adorable Throwback Photos For Kendall's Birthday

Kendall Jenner has just turned 26, but to her mother-slash-momager Kris Jenner, she will always be her baby. The Kardashian matriarch took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message dedicated to the celebrant showing how much she loves and adores her daughter.

"Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter @kendalljenner who has the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile and who lights up every room she walks into!!!!" the sweet and poignant message read. "Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!!"

Along with the tribute, the mother of six shared throwback photos of her and Kendall over the years. Unlike Kris and Kim, who are pretty much attached at the hip, Kris' relationship with Kendall is more low-key. Since the model is more private than her sisters, and has always has been the shyest of the bunch, she isn't as vocal about her bond with her mom. In Kris' birthday post, though, we're given a bit more insight about their relationship.