Was This Famous Ex Of Princess Diana Her One True Love?

Princess Diana's life story constantly flipped between fairytale romance and tragic drama. Her first meeting with Hasnat Khan, a dashing British-Pakistani heart surgeon, certainly sounds like a classic rom-com moment. Noticing him at the Royal Brompton Hospital, Diana apparently shouted "Oi, where are you going?" to grab his attention, per the Daily Mail. The couple went on to date for a number of years, with Diana spending time with Khan's family in Lahore, and the surgeon even meeting her young sons.

But Khan, whom Diana described as "Mr. Wonderful", had no interest in the trappings of royal wealth and glamor, reportedly turning down expensive gifts (such a car) from the smitten princess, according to Vanity Fair. In an Us Weekly interview (via Express) Emma Cooper, executive producer of a CNN series on Diana's life, claimed that the relationship ended when Khan "just couldn't step into that world", elaborating that marrying a royal "comes at a price" — a fact now made further evident by the treatment of Meghan Markle. Cooper went on to speculate that the heartbreak of losing Khan drove Diana to "settle" with Dodi Fayed.

Khan himself has kept a dignified silence about their split, telling the Daily Mail in 2008, "I'm sorry, but that's something I cannot talk about." However, he still seemed to hold Diana in high regard: "She actually did things. Now she has gone, there is a huge vacuum — she has left a gap."