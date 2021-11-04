Is Zayn Malik Really Paranoid Due To This?
Zayn Malik has been making headlines for his messy altercation with Gigi Hadid's mother, former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Hadid. According to TMZ, Yolanda alleged that Zayn was verbally abusive towards her and even pushed her towards a dresser, but the former One Direction star denies all of the allegations made against him.
Apparently not wanting to make the affair bigger than it already was, Zayn released a statement asking for privacy as they dealt with this family ordeal. However, "in an effort to protect that space for [my daughter]," Zayn wrote, "I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves."
Zayn has since been put on probation, as detailed in ET, and while sources close to Gigi told People that she still wants to co-parent their daughter together in a civil manner, another report suggests that Zayn supposedly has become very paranoid.
Zayn Malik's emotions have gone up in smoke
Back in 2016, Zayn Malik apparently smoked four joints during his interview with NME. In fact, he's always been rather open about his past drug use. "I've probably been smoking for a while," he admitted. "I don't wanna say when I started because I don't want to influence anyone else. That's just something I do myself." Zayn also said that he smokes in the studio because "it helps sometimes with the creative process, if you're smoking a good weed."
However, one source close to the situation told Page Six that Zayn's alleged marijuana use has become something of a problem and that his smoking has reportedly made him "aggressive" and "paranoid." If that weren't enough, his latest album, "Nobody is Listening," flopped in the Billboard charts, and there is of course all his present issues with the Hadid family. One music executive who knows the star said, "Zayn feels like life is out to get him. He genuinely finds it hard to deal with the level of fame he had, and that comes out as if he's ungrateful and arrogant. If he was a bit more open about talking about his issues, I think that people would warm to him."
However, as Zayn wrote in his statement, he seems much keener on working his issues out privately, not publicly — even if it could make him seem more sympathetic.