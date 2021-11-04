What Does Shonda Rhimes Really Think About Rege-Jean Page Leaving Bridgerton?

When "Bridgerton" premiered on Netflix in 2021, it didn't take long for the world to collectively fall in love with the show's characters, particularly the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page. The actor's onscreen chemistry with Phoebe Dynevor was sexy and absorbingly fun and it's safe to say the scene in which he declares his love for Daphne Bridgerton — when he utters the words "I burn for you" — will remain ingrained in our brains forever.

But on April 2, fans were heartbroken and completely blindsided when they found out Page would not be returning for the second season of "Bridgeton." The announcement, which came in the form of a notice from Lady Whistledown, the series' narrator and very own "Gossip Girl," read: "Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings." The message continued, "We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

Though some can't imagine "Bridgerton" without its heartthrob, executive producer Shonda Rhimes said Page's departure was expected.