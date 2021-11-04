Do Kody Brown's Wives Believe They Can't Compete With Robyn?

The Brown family of the TLC hit "Sister Wives" has been facing a whirlwind of changes lately. The biggest being that, after months of rumors, Christine Brown and Kody Brown have finally split up. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Sadly, the divorce was a long time coming, as things between Kody and Christine (his third wife) had been bad for quite a while. In the past, Christine has been vocal about feeling rejected and ignored by Cody. "I'm tired of feeling like I don't matter," she said in a recent episode, per People. "I'm tired of not having his support when I really need it. I'm just tired. I need a partnership. I need something different than this."

As it turns out, Christine may not be the only wife feeling like second best in their plural marriage. If the rumors are true, both Meri and Janelle are running into trouble when it comes to Kody's relationship with his fourth wife Robyn.