Do Kody Brown's Wives Believe They Can't Compete With Robyn?
The Brown family of the TLC hit "Sister Wives" has been facing a whirlwind of changes lately. The biggest being that, after months of rumors, Christine Brown and Kody Brown have finally split up. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."
Sadly, the divorce was a long time coming, as things between Kody and Christine (his third wife) had been bad for quite a while. In the past, Christine has been vocal about feeling rejected and ignored by Cody. "I'm tired of feeling like I don't matter," she said in a recent episode, per People. "I'm tired of not having his support when I really need it. I'm just tired. I need a partnership. I need something different than this."
As it turns out, Christine may not be the only wife feeling like second best in their plural marriage. If the rumors are true, both Meri and Janelle are running into trouble when it comes to Kody's relationship with his fourth wife Robyn.
According to his wives, Kody plays favorites
When it comes to his wives, Kody Brown definitely has a favorite. "The other wives can't compete against Robyn," an insider told Us Weekly. "Robyn and Kody are a dream couple. She has him wrapped around her finger." According to the source, Kody's close relationship with Robyn was paramount in Christine's decision to ultimately leave him. "The big reason why she split from him is because Kody has been completely devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years. That hasn't changed at all."
So, what's going on with the other wives and their relationship with Robyn? If the source is correct, then things are just fine between Kody and Janelle. "He sees her more as a friend and she is totally fine with that," the source said. "She's not someone who needs romance. She's really easygoing and goes with the flow." However, things aren't quite as great with Meri, with whom Kody has been struggling for a long time, in part because of his alleged favoritism for Robyn. If the source is correct, Kody's alleged favoritism has been causing tension between himself and Meri for a long time. "I think we miss the idea of us — we don't miss each other," Kody said in an interview, per People.
If the other wives are staying mum on Kody's relationship with Robyn (at least publicly), the fans certainly aren't. "Kody clearly, CLEARLY just loves Robyn and her kids," tweeted one fan. "I'm glad Christine is out!"