How The Rock Is Completely Changing His Approach To Making Movies After The Rust Tragedy

Shocking news broke back on October 21 when Deadline reported that director Joel Souza had been injured when Alec Baldwin fired what was apparently a prop gun while filming his movie "Rust" in New Mexico. Beyond that, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed during the incredibly tragic accident. Santa Fe Sheriff's Department told the outlet at the time that "Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released" while no "arrests or charges [had] been filed."

In the wake of what happened, celebrities not only had strong reactions to the situation but some in the entertainment industry have even started advocating for a change in Hollywood when it comes to safety on sets. Many have signed a petition found on Change.org which was started by filmmaker Bandar Albuliwi with the hopes of influencing those in charge to ensure that people have better working conditions. "We need to make sure that this avoidable tragedy never happens again," Albuliwi wrote in the petition's description. Adding that "there is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century," the industry professional noted, "Real guns are no longer needed on film production sets."

That's something that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson seems to agree with, which is why he's just made a major change to the way his movies are going to be made.