What Are Other Celebrities Saying About The Alec Baldwin Accidental Shooting?

Celebrities are weighing in on — and coming to the defense of — Alec Baldwin as social media unleashes on the actor following a tragic error on the set of his upcoming film "Rust."

The deadly shooting occurred when Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of his film in New Mexico. The incident killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to the hospital, according to the local sheriff's department, per The Hollywood Reporter. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting; as of this writing, his condition is unconfirmed.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," read a statement from the "Rust" crew, who "halted production" while the Sante Fe Police Department completes an investigation. "We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event." The film was set to star Baldwin as Harland Rust, whose "grandson is convicted of an accidental murder and sentenced to hang."

While Baldwin himself hasn't spoken publicly about the incident, the actor did garner some support from fellow celebs in Hollywood after some online were quick to come after him.