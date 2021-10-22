What Are Other Celebrities Saying About The Alec Baldwin Accidental Shooting?
Celebrities are weighing in on — and coming to the defense of — Alec Baldwin as social media unleashes on the actor following a tragic error on the set of his upcoming film "Rust."
The deadly shooting occurred when Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of his film in New Mexico. The incident killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to the hospital, according to the local sheriff's department, per The Hollywood Reporter. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting; as of this writing, his condition is unconfirmed.
"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," read a statement from the "Rust" crew, who "halted production" while the Sante Fe Police Department completes an investigation. "We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event." The film was set to star Baldwin as Harland Rust, whose "grandson is convicted of an accidental murder and sentenced to hang."
While Baldwin himself hasn't spoken publicly about the incident, the actor did garner some support from fellow celebs in Hollywood after some online were quick to come after him.
Debra Messing comes to Alec Baldwin's defense
One of the first celebs to come to Alec Baldwin's defense in the wake of the accidental shooting on the set of the actor's film "Rust" was fellow actor Debra Messing.
"The Wedding Date" actor took to Twitter in defense of Baldwin after a conservative media commentator tweeted, "Alec Baldwin kills person with gun, criminal investigation underway. This is the accurate headline." Messing struck back, writing, "It is absolutely NOT. A prop gun was handed to him. He used it in the scene. Then- a catastrophic event happened where Halnya [sic] Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families." According to People, Messing and Baldwin's friendship goes back to her days on "Will & Grace." Baldwin's brother Stephen Baldwin also took to social media asking fans for "prayers" after his brother's incident.
While celebs, including Stevie Van Zandt, are chiming in on Baldwin's role in the accidental shooting, actor Joe Manganiello revealed his past work relationship with Halyna Hutchins, who died in the incident, via an emotional Instagram post. "I woke up to the messages and read the news and I am in shock," Manganiello began, noting the two worked together on "Archenemy." "She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next. She was a fantastic person."