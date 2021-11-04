What We Know About The Tragic Death On Location Of Indiana Jones 5

Plenty of professionals in the entertainment industry are working hard to make changes that will hopefully ensure that sets are safer for those who make movies. Those efforts especially intensified after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on October 21 during an accident with a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin.

While not all incidents that happen on set are tragically fatal, injuries are certainly not unheard of at all. For instance, back in June, Harrison Ford was seriously hurt while filming "Indiana Jones 5." Disney, the company behind the project, released a statement (via Deadline) explaining that while the star was "rehearsing for a fight scene," he "sustained an injury involving his shoulder." According to the New York Post, Ford took three months to heal, during which time work on the film was paused.

Although Ford was eventually able to recover and return to work on the movie, a crew member has now sadly been found dead. However, in this case, the circumstances don't seem to have to do with an onset accident, but something very different.