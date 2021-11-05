What Did Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Proclaim Himself To Be?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living their best lives in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, but Meghan's ex-husband is still creeping into the headlines — most likely because people are curious about anything and everything that has to do with the Duchess of Sussex, past or present. Meghan was married to Trevor Engelson from 2011 through 2013. Over the past several years, he has worked behind-the-scenes in the entertainment industry, primarily as a producer. His relationship with Meghan ended in divorce, however, and the Daily Mail reports that the former couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. It has long been believed that a long distance relationship — Meghan was in Toronto filming "Suits" while her then-husband was working in Los Angeles — may have been the reason for the split.

But, as the story goes, both Meghan and Trevor have since moved on, and they both seem extremely happy with their new lives. Meghan married Harry in 2018, and the couple seem stronger than ever, while Trevor married Tracey Kurland in 2019 — and the two just welcomed a second child into their brood, according to the Mirror. Following news of the baby's birth, Trevor and his wife introduced their baby girl on social media. Keep reading to find out what Trevor had to say.