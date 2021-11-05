What Did Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Proclaim Himself To Be?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living their best lives in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, but Meghan's ex-husband is still creeping into the headlines — most likely because people are curious about anything and everything that has to do with the Duchess of Sussex, past or present. Meghan was married to Trevor Engelson from 2011 through 2013. Over the past several years, he has worked behind-the-scenes in the entertainment industry, primarily as a producer. His relationship with Meghan ended in divorce, however, and the Daily Mail reports that the former couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. It has long been believed that a long distance relationship — Meghan was in Toronto filming "Suits" while her then-husband was working in Los Angeles — may have been the reason for the split.
But, as the story goes, both Meghan and Trevor have since moved on, and they both seem extremely happy with their new lives. Meghan married Harry in 2018, and the couple seem stronger than ever, while Trevor married Tracey Kurland in 2019 — and the two just welcomed a second child into their brood, according to the Mirror. Following news of the baby's birth, Trevor and his wife introduced their baby girl on social media. Keep reading to find out what Trevor had to say.
Trevor Engelson posted about his newborn on Instagram
Trevor Engelson and Tracey Kurland introduced their baby girl to the world — on their private Instagram accounts — shortly after she was born. "World, meet baby girl Sienna Lee Engleson... my wife is a gangster!" Trevor captioned a post, according to Woman's Day (via MSN). "I don't know what I did right, but I'm the luckiest guy I know," he added. Baby Sienna joins big sister Ford Grace, born in August 2020, to make the Engelson's a family of four.
While both Meghan Markle and her ex-husband don't speak about one another publicly, a report from the Mirror back in July gave some insight on how things were between them, many moons ago. The report cites royal biographer Andrew Morton for revealing that Meghan actually mailed her engagement and wedding rings to Trevor after their split. In his book, "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," Morton revealed that Trevor was less than thrilled to receive that particular piece of mail. Moreover, Morton shared that, while things between Meghan and Trevor may have started off great, he ended up "feeling like he was a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe." Morton said that a friend of Trevor's told him such.