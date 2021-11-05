Republican Congressman Lashes Out At Meghan Markle And Says She Needs To Do This

Back on October 20, an open letter to Congress, written by Meghan Markle, was posted on the Paid Leave for All website. In the letter, addressed to Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, Meghan introduced herself as "an engaged citizen and a parent." She went on to explain how she was able to stay home with her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, during the "vital (and sacred) stage" of her life, and how she and her husband, Prince Harry, benefitted from having that luxury. Except, Meghan doesn't think that parental leave should be a luxury — which was the purpose of her letter. "No family should be faced with these decisions. No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan)," Meghan wrote. She signed the letter "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex."

It didn't take long for just about every news outlet to report on the open letter that Meghan wrote — and she received a fair share of criticism for it. Perhaps the most talked about aspect is the fact that Meghan used her royal title in the letter. "It feels a little funny to me to crossover into political territory when you are using your royal titles," expert Jessica Robinson told Express. And she's not the only person who felt that way. Keep reading to find out what a Republican congressman had to say.