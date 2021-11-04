How Does Meghan Markle Refer To Herself When Talking To Politicians?

Meghan Markle fills a few different roles in her life. For instance, she's a wife, a mother, a former actor as well as the current Duchess of Sussex. However, she's also someone who is determined to use her voice, her position, and her platform to support causes that are important to her and to help make positive changes in the world around her. That means getting into politics even though she's still somewhat on the outside of the political sphere, as she herself admits.

"I'm not an elected official, and I'm not a politician," Meghan wrote in an open letter that was published by Paid Leave for All on October 20. Instead, in the letter — which was an unusual step for her, per The Hill — she explained that she's "an engaged citizen and a parent." That's why she shared her message, which was directed at Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, "at this deeply important time — as a mom — to advocate for paid leave" for American parents.

Although Meghan might have reached out "as a mom" in her letter, it turns out that she has also been referring to herself in a very different way while talking to other politicians.