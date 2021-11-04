How Does Meghan Markle Refer To Herself When Talking To Politicians?
Meghan Markle fills a few different roles in her life. For instance, she's a wife, a mother, a former actor as well as the current Duchess of Sussex. However, she's also someone who is determined to use her voice, her position, and her platform to support causes that are important to her and to help make positive changes in the world around her. That means getting into politics even though she's still somewhat on the outside of the political sphere, as she herself admits.
"I'm not an elected official, and I'm not a politician," Meghan wrote in an open letter that was published by Paid Leave for All on October 20. Instead, in the letter — which was an unusual step for her, per The Hill — she explained that she's "an engaged citizen and a parent." That's why she shared her message, which was directed at Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, "at this deeply important time — as a mom — to advocate for paid leave" for American parents.
Although Meghan might have reached out "as a mom" in her letter, it turns out that she has also been referring to herself in a very different way while talking to other politicians.
Is it 'ironic' for Meghan Markle to be calling herself this?
Meghan Markle may have left her official royal duties behind, however, it looks like she's still fully willing to use her royal title. In fact, she's apparently willing to do so even during political conversations. That's what supposedly happened when she was given the private phone numbers of Republican senators Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Susan Collins of Maine in order to talk to them about parental leave, according to The Hill.
"I'm in my car. I'm driving. It says caller ID blocked," Moore Capito told Politico (via The Hill). The senator continued by noting that after asking if she was speaking to Moore Capito, the caller responded by saying, "This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex." Collins had a similar experience, admitting, "Much to my surprise, she called me on my private line and she introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex, which is kind of ironic."
The two senators may have been surprised to hear from Meghan — as well as surprised to hear her refer to herself as a U.K. duchess while talking to U.S. politicians about a U.S. political matter, per the Daily Mail — however, it now looks like others will be getting a heads up. The Hill noted that New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who was the one to give Meghan the politicians' private numbers, has "let [others] know in advance" that they'll be getting a call from Meghan — or should we say, from the Duchess of Sussex.