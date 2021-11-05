If You Buy Prince Charles' Former Home, Does He Really Still Have The Right To Drop By?
Back in September, we told you about the opportunity of becoming Prince Charles' neighbor by purchasing the Elmestree House Estate. Located next to Highgrove House, Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's "family home" in Tetbury, Gloucestershire (just over 100 miles West from London), it was built in 1844 and clocked in at an impressive 117 acres that featured an 11-bedroom main palace and a four-bedroom 17th-century farmhouse. But while the price of living next to Charles was, surprisingly, not exorbitant, how about living like Charles in one of his actual homes?
As CNN learned, a country estate located in Dartmoor National Park (about 200 miles from London) is currently up for sale and it used to belong to none other than the Prince of Wales. Realtors have called it a "very unusual [buying] opportunity in the area" and that's especially true when you consider the fact that becoming the new owner might include the opportunity to see (and possibly meet) the royal himself. So while Charles still has a lot to overcome before he is crowned king (including cutting his "most trusted aide" out of his life at Camilla's request), you might just be able to advise him on the best way to ascend to the throne when he pops by. But does Prince Charles really have the right to simply waltz into any of his former homes, just because of his status? Allow us to explain.
Prince Charles' right to drop by his former home
Called Brimptsmead, the estate that is currently up for sale is now owned by a private family who purchased the property directly from Prince Charles 27 years ago, per CNN. Described as an "Edwardian family home," it was built in 1906 and sits on 9.22 acres of land. And because it's inside a national park, it features plenty of lush nature, including "paddocks, woodland, and a bank of the River Dart complete with fishing rights." There's a six-bedroom main house, as well as two additional cottages, and, what's more, it comes with the chance of seeing the Prince of Wales himself. That's because, according to real estate agent Knight Frank, when the royal originally sold his property, he included a clause in the contract that allowed him "to retain the right to fish on the property's river bank as long as 24 hour notice is given."
Now, we have to admit that Knight Frank revealed that the prince never dropped in on the current owners in their two decades-plus of living at Brimptsmead, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't do so one day in the future. Chances of a royal sighting are also increased by the fact that Charles actually owns the land that surrounds the property. Plus, you can be comforted in knowing that your humble abode has had plenty of famous visitors in the past, including "Sherlock Holmes" author Arthur Conan Doyle. So how much will the opportunity to befriend a royal cost you? Just £4.95 million (about $6.7 million).