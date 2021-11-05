If You Buy Prince Charles' Former Home, Does He Really Still Have The Right To Drop By?

Back in September, we told you about the opportunity of becoming Prince Charles' neighbor by purchasing the Elmestree House Estate. Located next to Highgrove House, Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's "family home" in Tetbury, Gloucestershire (just over 100 miles West from London), it was built in 1844 and clocked in at an impressive 117 acres that featured an 11-bedroom main palace and a four-bedroom 17th-century farmhouse. But while the price of living next to Charles was, surprisingly, not exorbitant, how about living like Charles in one of his actual homes?

As CNN learned, a country estate located in Dartmoor National Park (about 200 miles from London) is currently up for sale and it used to belong to none other than the Prince of Wales. Realtors have called it a "very unusual [buying] opportunity in the area" and that's especially true when you consider the fact that becoming the new owner might include the opportunity to see (and possibly meet) the royal himself. So while Charles still has a lot to overcome before he is crowned king (including cutting his "most trusted aide" out of his life at Camilla's request), you might just be able to advise him on the best way to ascend to the throne when he pops by. But does Prince Charles really have the right to simply waltz into any of his former homes, just because of his status? Allow us to explain.