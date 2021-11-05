Will Prince Harry Travel To The UK For The Holidays Without Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry made two trips back to the UK in 2021 — one in April for Prince Philip's funeral, and another in late June for the unveiling of a statue that was erected in his late mother's honor. Harry's wife, however, has not returned to the UK since the two announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. Harry and Meghan Markle's two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, haven't traveled across the pond, either, and Harry's family has never even met baby Lili, who was born in June. As the year nears its end, many royal watchers have been wondering if the Sussexes will travel to the UK as a family — perhaps for the Christmas holiday.
As Queen Elizabeth's health has become a concern, according to The New York Times, there may be a bit of urgency for Harry and his family to make a trip to spend some time with her. There have been a healthy share of rumors that the Sussex crew will head to the UK for the upcoming Christmas holidays. A source told Us Weekly that Harry is hoping to make it to the UK for Christmas or in the weeks before, in order to see Queen Elizabeth, and have her meet baby Lilibet for the first time. However, no such plans have been revealed. Now, a new report suggests something a bit different. Read on for more.
Prince Harry could travel back to the UK solo
As time goes on, it's seeming less likely that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to bring their children to the UK in December 2021. A source told OK! magazine that Harry has been having a tough time knowing that his grandmother is unwell and he can't be there with her. "[Harry] has been in touch with her nonstop, sending messages and care packages. But he feels that's not enough and wants to be by her side," the source explained. The source went on to say that Harry may end up traveling to the UK for the holidays — without Meghan. "She's made it clear she wants nothing more to do with the Windsors, and he respects that, even if it means not being with her and the kids," the source said.
Nevertheless, the other option still remains. In an interview with Closer back in September, royal expert Katie Nicholl suggested that "Christmas is being looked at as an opportunity." She added that this is "certainly what the Queen wants. Prince Charles would like to see his grandchildren. A meet-up suggests they hope to move on and sort things out."