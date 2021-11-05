Will Prince Harry Travel To The UK For The Holidays Without Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry made two trips back to the UK in 2021 — one in April for Prince Philip's funeral, and another in late June for the unveiling of a statue that was erected in his late mother's honor. Harry's wife, however, has not returned to the UK since the two announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. Harry and Meghan Markle's two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, haven't traveled across the pond, either, and Harry's family has never even met baby Lili, who was born in June. As the year nears its end, many royal watchers have been wondering if the Sussexes will travel to the UK as a family — perhaps for the Christmas holiday.

As Queen Elizabeth's health has become a concern, according to The New York Times, there may be a bit of urgency for Harry and his family to make a trip to spend some time with her. There have been a healthy share of rumors that the Sussex crew will head to the UK for the upcoming Christmas holidays. A source told Us Weekly that Harry is hoping to make it to the UK for Christmas or in the weeks before, in order to see Queen Elizabeth, and have her meet baby Lilibet for the first time. However, no such plans have been revealed. Now, a new report suggests something a bit different. Read on for more.