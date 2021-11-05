How Prince William Could Potentially Upset Prince Louis With His Latest Critique

"Like father, like son," they always say — but this may not be the case with Prince William and his youngest, Prince Louis. In fact, the two probably have very contrasting beliefs. After all, Louis is just a toddler, and who wants to listen to their parent — especially when you're only 3 years old? But it's actually this issue that might divide them the most.

The eldest son of Princess Diana, Prince William, has most certainly taken a few pages out of his late mother's playbook. Though humanitarian causes are par for the course as a royal, very few demonstrate a genuine passion and dedication to environmental-related causes like William and his brother, Prince Harry. It essentially harkens back to the days of his mother's philanthropic work, when she served over 100 charities — many dealing with children, the homeless and disabled, and HIV/AIDS victims, as Diana's Legacy notes.

Following her death, William and Harry have since grabbed the baton and ran with it. Unfortunately, some of Prince William's passionate beliefs may come back to haunt him — as his latest plea could potentially upset Prince Louis.