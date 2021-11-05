How Prince William Could Potentially Upset Prince Louis With His Latest Critique
"Like father, like son," they always say — but this may not be the case with Prince William and his youngest, Prince Louis. In fact, the two probably have very contrasting beliefs. After all, Louis is just a toddler, and who wants to listen to their parent — especially when you're only 3 years old? But it's actually this issue that might divide them the most.
The eldest son of Princess Diana, Prince William, has most certainly taken a few pages out of his late mother's playbook. Though humanitarian causes are par for the course as a royal, very few demonstrate a genuine passion and dedication to environmental-related causes like William and his brother, Prince Harry. It essentially harkens back to the days of his mother's philanthropic work, when she served over 100 charities — many dealing with children, the homeless and disabled, and HIV/AIDS victims, as Diana's Legacy notes.
Following her death, William and Harry have since grabbed the baton and ran with it. Unfortunately, some of Prince William's passionate beliefs may come back to haunt him — as his latest plea could potentially upset Prince Louis.
Prince William's critiques on space tourism may offend Prince Louis
When you were a kid, there were plenty of professions you probably looked up to. From firefighters to astronauts, almost every child has had a do-gooder sense to change the world. For Prince Louis, it's clear he has a spaceship obsession. Louis is an avid fan of all things space-related, GoodtoKnow notes. In fact, paparazzi even nabbed a photo of Louis sporting a space rocket-themed backpack. But his dad, Prince William, has a bone to pick with the modern space tourism industry.
As an avid environmentalist and advocate for climate reform, it's understandable why William has strong opinions about the space race between billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — even telling BBC, "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live." As for one day traveling to space himself, William said he has "absolutely no interest in going that high," though Louis might beg to differ.
On the "Royally Obsessed" podcast (via GoodtoKnow), royal commentator Roberta Fiorito "thought [it] was really funny" when Louis was photographed with the knapsack right when "William was just criticizing the billionaire space race."
Of course, Louis' own interest in space travel is preceded by his great-grandparents', Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip, according to People. While Philip may not have been as obsessed with the 1969 moon landing as depicted on "The Crown," he and the queen hosted multiple astronauts over the years, and were fascinated by the subject.