Meghan Markle Accused Of Not Following Protocol In Call To Senator

Meghan Markle has dipped her toe in the politics pool after penning an open letter to Congress, expressing her feelings on paid parental leave. The letter, addressed to Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi was uploaded on the Paid Leave for All website on October 20. Since then, the Duchess of Sussex has been actively making phone calls to senators in an effort to lobby for the cause, according to Politico. The outlet reported that Meghan was given the telephone numbers by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. "I talked to each of the women senators and let them know that she's going to reach out, because she only completed two of the calls. She's going to call some others, so I let them know in advance," Gillibrand said.

Meghan introduced herself as "Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex" in her calls, according to Politico's report. It's unknown how many senators Meghan has reached out to at this point in time, but she seems to be the driving force behind urging them to vote in favor of paid leave. And while Meghan's efforts may be praised by some, she has also received her fair share of criticism. The main thing that seems to be making headlines is that Meghan is "using her royal title to push her agenda," OK! magazine reports. Now, she is being accused of not following proper protocol. Keep reading to find out more.