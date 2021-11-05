Paulina Porizkova Reveals Why Her Marriage Left Her So Unhappy

Paulina Porizkova became a household name during the 1980s and 1990s as one of the original supermodels, alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington. She walked all of the important runways in New York, Paris, and Milan and graced the biggest covers in the fashion industry. Porizkova landed her first cover on Sports Illustrated at the tender age of 17, and later reflected on the gig in 2020. "I thought it was a catalog for sportswear. Once the issue came out, however, I got the significance of it pretty quickly," the Czech-born beauty explained to CBS News. "In the '80s I was exotic because I was from an Eastern European country, and I had this story; I was a refugee. And it sort of catapulted me into the big time."

After one opportunity led to another, Porizkova was featured in The Cars' music video for their single "Drive." That's where she met and fell in love with her future husband, The Cars' frontman Ric Ocasek. The couple married in 1987 but separated in 2017, two years before Ocasek's death. Now, Porizkova, in a wide-ranging interview in which she strips her clothes off while detailing what went down behind closed doors in her marriage, is saying that her marriage ended after her late husband gave her an ultimatum.