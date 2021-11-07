Is This How Kim Kardashian's Friends Really Feel About Her Dating Pete Davidson?

Kim Kardashian has been hanging out with Pete Davidson over the past couple of weeks. The reality star was asked out by the "Saturday Night Live!" comedian following her appearance on the show, a source told Us Weekly. Since that time, Kardashian and Davidson have been spotted together at a theme park, out to dinner with friends, and even kissing, according to TMZ. As the two continue to get to know each other, many fans find themselves wondering if this is a PR thing, if Kardashian is just having fun, or if this pairing is the real deal.

"He is extremely sexual and in her face. He is making it crystal clear he likes her," a source told the Daily Mail. "He definitely is not being aloof or playing coy, he is just going for it. And she seems to be loving the attention," the source added. Meanwhile, this is Kardashian's first public relationship since her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Although she and Davidson aren't official — yet — a source told the Daily Mail that it's "nice to see her happy." And while the romance is still very new, some of Kardashian's pals have already met Davidson, as he was invited to a group dinner along with Kardashian's BFFs Simon Huck and Foodgod, according to Page Six. So, do her friends approve? Keep reading to find out what one source had to say.