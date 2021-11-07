Is This How The Royal Family Feels About Meghan Markle's Foray Into Politics?
Meghan Markle penned an open letter to Congress in hopes of convincing senators to vote for pair parental leave. The letter was published on the Paid Leave for All website on October 20, marking the Duchess of Sussex's first real foray into politics. Meghan addressed the letter to Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, urging them to consider the benefits of paid parental leave. "No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child," Meghan wrote. "This is about putting families above politics. And for a refreshing change, it's something we all seem to agree on. At a point when everything feels so divisive, let this be a shared goal that unites us," she added.
Meghan received a great deal of criticism for her open letter, mainly because she used her royal title in her signature. From royal experts to U.S. politicians, and several people in between, many were a bit confused by Meghan's use of her royal title, according to the Daily Star. Since the British royal family is known to be politically neutral, many have wondered just how they feel about Meghan's decision to get involved in issues such as this one. Keep reading to find out what a royal aide had to say on the matter.
Meghan Markle should 'not be playing in politics' royal aide reportedly says
A palace aide reportedly told The Sunday Times that Meghan shouldn't be getting involved in U.S. politics while presenting herself as a member of the royal family. "If you use the title, it means you steer clear of those kinds of things," the aide said. "Otherwise you're using the title out of context and people will question your motive. The royal family has no say in American politics," the aide continued, adding, "she should not be playing in politics."
There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Meghan's use of her royal title, and some have even suggested that she will eventually drop it — if she wants to run for office (specifically for president). "Congress could make an exception but were she to run, it is more likely she would do so as Meghan Markle than as the Duchess of Sussex," royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told Express. Meanwhile, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have basically built their brand around their royal titles, and often refer to themselves as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in business — and beyond. Ditching the title could cause a major rebranding on the Archewell website, as well as in other arenas of their lives... but if Meghan ever decides to run for president, her royal title may be the least of her concerns.