Is This How The Royal Family Feels About Meghan Markle's Foray Into Politics?

Meghan Markle penned an open letter to Congress in hopes of convincing senators to vote for pair parental leave. The letter was published on the Paid Leave for All website on October 20, marking the Duchess of Sussex's first real foray into politics. Meghan addressed the letter to Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, urging them to consider the benefits of paid parental leave. "No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child," Meghan wrote. "This is about putting families above politics. And for a refreshing change, it's something we all seem to agree on. At a point when everything feels so divisive, let this be a shared goal that unites us," she added.

Meghan received a great deal of criticism for her open letter, mainly because she used her royal title in her signature. From royal experts to U.S. politicians, and several people in between, many were a bit confused by Meghan's use of her royal title, according to the Daily Star. Since the British royal family is known to be politically neutral, many have wondered just how they feel about Meghan's decision to get involved in issues such as this one. Keep reading to find out what a royal aide had to say on the matter.