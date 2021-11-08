Why Is Thomas Markle Jr Now Apologizing To Meghan And Harry?

Thomas Markle Jr., the half-brother of Meghan Markle, is on "Big Brother VIP," which is airing in Australia. During his time on the show, his estranged sister has been mentioned quite a few times. On one episode, Thomas told his housemates that his father isn't a fan of Prince Harry. "My dad doesn't approve of him. My father says he couldn't even protect those chickens in their backyard if he needed to," Thomas Jr. said, according to the Daily Mail. In another clip from the show, Thomas slammed his half-sister for being "cold," according to Yahoo! Lifestyle. "Money changed her, money and fame went to her head really bad. I guess when you are introduced to the one percent of society – that is most likely the reason that happened to her, when she didn't have anything before," he said.

Interestingly, Thomas has also had some positive things to say — he apparently thinks that Meghan would do great things if she ran for president, according the Daily Mail, for example. In addition, he has expressed a desire to apologize to Meghan. "I don't want anything. I would just love to go over to their home and knock on their door, give her a big hug and a kiss and say I missed the hell out of her and apologize right to her face," he said, adding that he'd love to meet Archie and Lilibet Diana, according to The Sun.

Now, Thomas has gone forward with that apology. Keep reading to find out more.