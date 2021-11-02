What Does Meghan Markle's Brother Really Think About A Political Future For His Estranged Sister?
Is Meghan Markle headed for a career in politics? Her estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., seems to think so. And he has a strong (and perhaps surprising) opinion on the matter.
After becoming the world's most famous woman overnight, some of the Duchess of Sussex's estranged family members have come back to haunt her to no end. In addition to Thomas Jr., Meghan's half-sister Samantha and her father Thomas Sr. have come for their dearly beloved family member multiple times — with Samantha even releasing a controversial "tell-all," entitled "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister."
In spite of such, Meghan has remained relatively quiet about her past family life, and is steadily looking forward to the future. In fact, Meghan is laser-focused on her new deals and advocacy, which includes advocating for paid leave in the United States, even writing an impassioned letter urging Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to act on the issue. In March, just after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Daily Mail reported that Meghan was networking with top Democrats.
With Meghan Markle making inroads into the United States political system, here's what Thomas Markle Jr. had to say about her potential career in the White House.
Thomas Markle Jr. thinks Meghan Markle will do 'good things' as president
The era of Donald Trump completely reshaped the American political system. Ushering in not a politician as POTUS, but a genuine celebrity and media personality, has allowed for the public's imagination to run wild. Who could be next? Could Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson run for president? Could Matthew McConaughey?
Regardless of which celebrity you're rooting for, it seems we could have a new challenger in the mix. In a recent documentary, royal biographer Omid Scobie stated (via Vanity Fair), "Meghan [Markle] is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president." And Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan's estranged half-brother, seems to think his sibling is due for a run at the United States presidency in the near future. "She obviously has that personality and that determination and drive... it wouldn't surprise me [if she ran for president]," Thomas Jr. said on "Big Brother VIP" (via the Daily Mail). "I just know, whatever endeavor she endures and puts her hands on, she will do good things. I wish her the best of luck, but absolutely if that's what she's going to put her sights on, she'll go for it," he added.
While Thomas Jr.'s comments were kind — and he previously apologized to Meghan for his family putting her through the wringer so publicly — his stint on "Big Brother" didn't do much to help his reputation. After all, he was on the show solely for being "Meghan Markle's big brother," and revealed he once told Prince Harry that Meghan "[is] gonna ruin your life."