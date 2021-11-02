What Does Meghan Markle's Brother Really Think About A Political Future For His Estranged Sister?

Is Meghan Markle headed for a career in politics? Her estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., seems to think so. And he has a strong (and perhaps surprising) opinion on the matter.

After becoming the world's most famous woman overnight, some of the Duchess of Sussex's estranged family members have come back to haunt her to no end. In addition to Thomas Jr., Meghan's half-sister Samantha and her father Thomas Sr. have come for their dearly beloved family member multiple times — with Samantha even releasing a controversial "tell-all," entitled "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister."

In spite of such, Meghan has remained relatively quiet about her past family life, and is steadily looking forward to the future. In fact, Meghan is laser-focused on her new deals and advocacy, which includes advocating for paid leave in the United States, even writing an impassioned letter urging Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to act on the issue. In March, just after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Daily Mail reported that Meghan was networking with top Democrats.

With Meghan Markle making inroads into the United States political system, here's what Thomas Markle Jr. had to say about her potential career in the White House.