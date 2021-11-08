What Hit TV Show Is Dolly Parton Going To Guest Star On?

Aside from being a singing sensation and a prolific songwriter, Dolly Parton is also an established actor. Her acting skills have even nabbed her a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe nomination.

In 1980, Parton starred in the hit big-screen movie "9 to 5" as Doralee Rhodes alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and released her signature single of the same name for the film. While many might associate with Parton's song for the movie, it was Fonda who came up with the concept for the film. "My ideas for films always come from things that I hear and perceive in my daily life," the "Monster-in-Law" actor told Life Style in 1981. "In that case, a very old friend of mine had started an organization in Boston called 'Nine To Five,' which was an association of women office workers. I heard them talking about their work and they had some great stories. And I've always been attracted to those 1940s films with three female stars."

Fonda's idea clearly paid off — "9 to 5" was a huge success at the box office, grossing over $103 million. Fonda and Tomlin have continued to work with one another as they currently star in "Grace and Frankie." Parton hasn't worked with the duo since "9 to 5," but that is about to change.