What Hit TV Show Is Dolly Parton Going To Guest Star On?
Aside from being a singing sensation and a prolific songwriter, Dolly Parton is also an established actor. Her acting skills have even nabbed her a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe nomination.
In 1980, Parton starred in the hit big-screen movie "9 to 5" as Doralee Rhodes alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and released her signature single of the same name for the film. While many might associate with Parton's song for the movie, it was Fonda who came up with the concept for the film. "My ideas for films always come from things that I hear and perceive in my daily life," the "Monster-in-Law" actor told Life Style in 1981. "In that case, a very old friend of mine had started an organization in Boston called 'Nine To Five,' which was an association of women office workers. I heard them talking about their work and they had some great stories. And I've always been attracted to those 1940s films with three female stars."
Fonda's idea clearly paid off — "9 to 5" was a huge success at the box office, grossing over $103 million. Fonda and Tomlin have continued to work with one another as they currently star in "Grace and Frankie." Parton hasn't worked with the duo since "9 to 5," but that is about to change.
Dolly Parton will reunite with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on Grace and Frankie
Since 2015, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have played the lead roles of Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein in the Netflix sitcom "Grace and Frankie." As previously reported by TVLine, the show is on its seventh and final season and looks to go out with a bang. So far, Netflix has announced the exciting news that Dolly Parton will reunite with her "9 to 5" costars but has not revealed much else. "It's finally happening: Dolly Parton will appear in the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie!!!" they tweeted. The details surrounding Parton's character and plot haven't been disclosed, but the singer did tease her role a little bit back in February on the U.K. talk show Lorraine. "I've been trying to do 'Grace and Frankie' for years," she admitted. "We worked so well on '9 to 5' but it's a crazy wonderful show and we've been trying to write me in somehow," she continued, adding that they were waiting for the pandemic to ease up so Parton could safely participate.
Even without many details, the announcement itself was enough for fans to freak out. "Netflix is reuniting three of the greatest diamonds in this rhinestone world and I'm here for it nine to five. #Dolly #GraceandFrankie," one person tweeted. "proof that praying does actually work, i guess," another fan wrote. "OUR PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED," a third user tweeted. Oh boy, this is definitely going to be worth checking out!