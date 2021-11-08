How 'Spencer' Can Potentially Upset Prince William

The new film "Spencer" promises to tell the story of the end of Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles. With Kristen Stewart taking on the role of the Princess of Wales, the film is set in the 90s, and attempts to show what Diana was going through at the time she realized that her marriage was over, according to Harper's Bazaar. The movie focuses in on one specific weekend of Diana's life when she was at Sandringham estate in Norfolk over the Christmas holiday in 1991.

There has been a great deal of chatter surrounding the film, which received great reviews ahead of its November 5 release. And, according to Entertainment Weekly, there is already plenty of Oscar talk to go around. "Spencer" is just the latest film about Diana's life to be released since her tragic death in 1997, but this one is generating quite a bit of buzz. As the film has taken over movie theaters nationwide, many find themselves wondering if Prince William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, will see the film — and, if so, what they will think of it. Well, according to Newsweek, William may not be too thrilled with the movie. Keep reading to find out why he may potentially get upset.