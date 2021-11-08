How 'Spencer' Can Potentially Upset Prince William
The new film "Spencer" promises to tell the story of the end of Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles. With Kristen Stewart taking on the role of the Princess of Wales, the film is set in the 90s, and attempts to show what Diana was going through at the time she realized that her marriage was over, according to Harper's Bazaar. The movie focuses in on one specific weekend of Diana's life when she was at Sandringham estate in Norfolk over the Christmas holiday in 1991.
There has been a great deal of chatter surrounding the film, which received great reviews ahead of its November 5 release. And, according to Entertainment Weekly, there is already plenty of Oscar talk to go around. "Spencer" is just the latest film about Diana's life to be released since her tragic death in 1997, but this one is generating quite a bit of buzz. As the film has taken over movie theaters nationwide, many find themselves wondering if Prince William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, will see the film — and, if so, what they will think of it. Well, according to Newsweek, William may not be too thrilled with the movie. Keep reading to find out why he may potentially get upset.
An interview denounced by Prince William is included in Spencer
According to CNN, BBC journalist Martin Bashir was accused of "using 'deceitful' methods to secure [a] landmark interview" with Princess Diana back in 1995. At the time, Bashir had mocked up "fake bank statements" to get Diana to agree to do an interview with him, according to BBC News. During the sit-down, Diana opened up about her failed marriage, and it's still one of the most talked about interviews that Diana had ever done.
In 2021, Prince William slammed the interview — and the journalist behind it. "It is my firm view that this 'Panorama' program holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialized by the BBC and others," William previously said in a video posted on Twitter. However, despite William's strong feelings about that specific interview, it is being aired again — in some form — in "Spencer." There is a scene in the film that shows the interview, according to Newsweek. At the time of this writing, William has not shared any kind of reaction to "Spencer" — or the inclusion of that specific interview, but one can only imagine that he would be upset by its inclusion in the film.