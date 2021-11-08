The Hilarious Reason Everyone Can't Stop Talking About Camilla Parker Bowles And Joe Biden's Interaction At COP26
President Joe Biden is no stranger to some fairly embarrassing — and pretty funny — controversies.
For example, in May 2020, many believe that Biden let it rip during a televised video call with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. According to Buzzfeed News, Biden was discussing what would happen to the state if they don't receive money from the government to help with economic recovery during the pandemic. While talking, he looked like he adjusted himself on the chair at the same exact time that the strange fart-like noise was heard. On the other side of the call, Wolf blinked and shook his head. Was the reaction about the alleged fart? Who knows? But no one can deny that the timing was impeccable.
Even by his own admission, Biden has a bit of a reputation for putting his foot in his mouth or making awkward slip-ups in front of important people. "I am a gaffe machine, but my God, what a wonderful thing compared to a guy who can't tell the truth," Biden said at a press event in 2018, per Newsweek. While election season is behind him, the gaffes aren't, and the U.S. president reportedly had a strange interaction with the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles.
Camilla can't stop talking about her run-in with Biden
President Joe Biden and Camilla Parker Bowles met at the COP26 summit, and it was an interesting meeting, to say the least. A chat that was supposed to be centered on reducing carbon emissions had a different kind of emission involved, as Biden apparently "broke wind" mid-conversation. The Duchess of Cornwall was said to be taken aback (at least not literally) and now she can't stop talking about it to everyone around her. "It was long and loud and impossible to ignore," a source close to the duchess told the Daily Mail. "Camilla hasn't stopped talking about it."
The Internet can't stop talking about it, either! When news broke that the president may have possibly humiliated himself in front of a royal, many tweeted quick jabs about the leader of the free world. "Did Biden seriously fart in front of Camilla Parker Bowles? This makes me like him more!" one person tweeted. "It's come to my attention that the man I voted for is a serial faster," another wrote, referencing Biden's previous run-in with Tom Wolf.
According to the BBC, the incident was said to have happened after Biden was possibly caught dozing off during speeches. It's unclear whether he was actually sleeping or just resting his eyes for a moment. Hey, running a country is probably tiring.