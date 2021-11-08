The Hilarious Reason Everyone Can't Stop Talking About Camilla Parker Bowles And Joe Biden's Interaction At COP26

President Joe Biden is no stranger to some fairly embarrassing — and pretty funny — controversies.

For example, in May 2020, many believe that Biden let it rip during a televised video call with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. According to Buzzfeed News, Biden was discussing what would happen to the state if they don't receive money from the government to help with economic recovery during the pandemic. While talking, he looked like he adjusted himself on the chair at the same exact time that the strange fart-like noise was heard. On the other side of the call, Wolf blinked and shook his head. Was the reaction about the alleged fart? Who knows? But no one can deny that the timing was impeccable.

Even by his own admission, Biden has a bit of a reputation for putting his foot in his mouth or making awkward slip-ups in front of important people. "I am a gaffe machine, but my God, what a wonderful thing compared to a guy who can't tell the truth," Biden said at a press event in 2018, per Newsweek. While election season is behind him, the gaffes aren't, and the U.S. president reportedly had a strange interaction with the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles.