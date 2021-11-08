Roger Stone Just Issued A Threat To Ron DeSantis. Here's What He Said

Roger Stone, the man whom political consultant George Arzt famously referred to as "the wicked seed who has poisoned the tree of democracy," (via Politico) is now threatening Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Run for president in 2024 and prepare for major blowback.

On Friday, November 5, Stone told CBS Miami that, unless DeSantis "pledges" to not run in the 2024 presidential election, he will run against him solely in an effort to steal just enough votes away in his re-election for governor. "It's time for the governor to stand up and talk about the need for former President Donald Trump to be our candidate in 2024," Stone ominously cautioned. When pressed further, Stone claimed that he only had the citizens of Florida's best interests at heart.

Stone said he believed DeSantis should "pledge to the people of Florida that he will fill out all four years of a second term" before adding, what he didn't want to see "is for him to be reelected and then immediately abandon Florida to run off and run for president, particularly if he's running against Donald Trump." Only time will tell if DeSantis plans to call Stone's bluff...