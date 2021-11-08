Why Fans Want James Corden To Stay Away From This Popular Upcoming Film

As "Mean Girls" character Gretchen Wieners once said, "You can't sit with us!" That seems to be the vibe in terms of James Corden and one upcoming project.

As reported by Variety on November 4, pop megastar Ariana Grande and actor Cynthia Erivo are set to star in the highly anticipated movie adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical, "Wicked." Shortly after the great news broke, Erivo took to Instagram to celebrate her new role as Elphaba — and Grande's upcoming portrayal of Glinda (the Good Witch). "Pink goes good with green," Erivo wrote in the caption of the post alluding to the characters' iconic colors, along with photos of her seemingly finding out the big news over video chat, a decadent pink and green floral arrangement, and a heartfelt note from her new co-star that read, "Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love, Ari."

Alas, one famous movie-musical star appears to be missing from the celebrations: Mr. Corden, who arguably never misses the chance to join a buzzy adaptation. Yet, here's why so many fans are, perhaps hilariously, adamant that the actor and comedian stay far, far away from casting his spell on the beloved "Wicked."