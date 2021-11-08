What We Know About Princess Charlene's Return To Monaco After Six Months In South Africa
Princess Charlene of Monaco has returned to Europe after a six-month trip to her home country, per People. The former Olympic swimmer and her husband, Prince Albert, have been under intense scrutiny since she landed in South Africa in May. The prince was "appalled" by the rumors that Charlene had left him and spoke to People, claiming his wife "didn't leave Monaco in a huff." The monarch went on to explain, "She didn't leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her Foundation's work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends." He added, "It was only supposed to be a weeklong, 10-day maximum stay, and because she had this infection all these medical complications arose."
Charlene spoke to News24 in July and revealed why her trip had to be extended. Apparently, she was going to have dental implants and had a sinus lift and a bone graft in preparation for the surgery. She then left for South Africa and began having severe sinus complications that resulted in several corrective surgeries in June, August, and October. Charlene was also hospitalized in September. She dished to People, "My daily conversations with Albert and my children help me keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss their presence very much."
Thankfully, the mother-of-two was given the go-ahead to return to her family.
Princess Charlene reunites with Prince Albert, Gabriella, and Jacques
According to People, Princess Charlene departed from Durban, South Africa on November 7 and arrived in France on the morning of November 8. She traveled via her husband's private plane and landed in Nice. A source told Nice Matin (via People) that Prince Albert and their 6-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella welcomed Charlene with a large bouquet of flowers before they boarded a helicopter to Monaco.
The Express reports that Albert and the kids weren't the only ones with a surprise up their sleeves. Charlene introduced her family to her new dog, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, that she had received in South Africa. In late October, the princess shared a pic of her chihuahua that had died. It seems as if she now has opened her heart to another pooch.
The royal family arrived in Monaco. Monaco-Matin reported (via the Express) that Jacques and Gabriella were taken with Khan, the new dog, and spent some time with him in the courtyard. In an interview Charlene shared on Instagram, she said (via Town and Country), "I think if there is any mom out there who has been separated from her children for months, [she] would feel the same way I feel." For now, the princess has a lot of catching up to do. And with a new puppy in tow, there's bound to be so much more love to go around.