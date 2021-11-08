What We Know About Princess Charlene's Return To Monaco After Six Months In South Africa

Princess Charlene of Monaco has returned to Europe after a six-month trip to her home country, per People. The former Olympic swimmer and her husband, Prince Albert, have been under intense scrutiny since she landed in South Africa in May. The prince was "appalled" by the rumors that Charlene had left him and spoke to People, claiming his wife "didn't leave Monaco in a huff." The monarch went on to explain, "She didn't leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her Foundation's work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends." He added, "It was only supposed to be a weeklong, 10-day maximum stay, and because she had this infection all these medical complications arose."

Charlene spoke to News24 in July and revealed why her trip had to be extended. Apparently, she was going to have dental implants and had a sinus lift and a bone graft in preparation for the surgery. She then left for South Africa and began having severe sinus complications that resulted in several corrective surgeries in June, August, and October. Charlene was also hospitalized in September. She dished to People, "My daily conversations with Albert and my children help me keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss their presence very much."

Thankfully, the mother-of-two was given the go-ahead to return to her family.