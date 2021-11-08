The Bizarre Travis Scott Conspiracy Theories Fully Explained

If there's one thing the past two years have taught us, it's that conspiracy theories are still alive and kicking. Probably the biggest (and most egregious) example of this is the right-wing QAnon conspiracy — which maintains that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated as (or still lawfully is) the head of state, per The New York Times, while largely declaring current President Joe Biden's election victory a sham. As a whole, QAnon claims the Democratic Party is a cabal run by Satan-worshippers, in which Trump will eventually save the day. It is unfortunately a claim that 45 refused to renounce in 2020. Oy.

However, the ties between Satan worship and conspiracy theories go way back. Just think back to the 1980s with "Satanic Panic," a prolonged media scare where baseless accusations of Satanic ritual abuse flew abound. It even happened in music as a backlash to the rise of heavy metal, per LoudWire. And now, with news of the Astroworld Festival tragedies making headlines, devil-worshipping conspiracy theories have reared their ugly head into the realm of music and our overarching society once more.

Its latest centerpiece? Travis Scott. In the midst of the awful events that took place at his festival involving the deaths of eight people including two teenagers (via CBS News) on November 5, here are the wild conspiracy theories coming his way.