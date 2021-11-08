Why Is Gladys Knight's Son Going To Prison?

Many children of legendary stars have faced serious consequences for their misguided decisions over the years. Former NBA Basketball star Nick Van Exel's son, Nickey Van Exel, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for murdering his friend, Bradley Bassey Eyo, per The Dallas Morning News. Actor Billy Bob Thornton's oldest but estranged daughter, Amanda Brumfield, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter. Brumfield was watching her friend's toddler, when later the toddler was found dead with "a three-and-a-half inch fracture on [her] skull and bleeding and swelling to her brain," per Daily Mail.

Musician Goldie aka Clifford Price's son, Jamie Price, was sentenced to 21 years minimum in prison after being convicted of stabbing and killing an alleged rival gang member, 21-year-old Marlon Morris. Goldie knew the victim's father and told the Mirror that the sad situation affected him tremendously. "I am devastated at the loss of someone's life ... I felt more sorrow that someone's mother had woken up without a son, that played more on my mind than anything else," Goldie said. "I've lost friends and people that I've admired. The loss of any life is a travesty."

Even though they are the children of celebrities, it seems like not even the gravitas of celebdom could save these people from their ultimate fate. Now legendary soul singer Gladys Knight is unfortunately a part of the club of celebrity parents who will have to see their child behind bars.