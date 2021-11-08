Piers Morgan Is Lashing Out At Travis Scott. Here's What He Said

No one is safe from the tongue lashings Piers Morgan dishes out on a regular basis. The brash, outspoken broadcaster often finds himself the center of attention with his unapologetic demeanor and divisive opinions. An ardent defender of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family, Morgan has trashed Meghan Markle innumerable times as a result.

In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter, communications regulator Ofcom received nearly 60,000 complaints after Morgan discredited the Duchess of Sussex's remarks over her decaying mental health in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan has even accused Meghan of "downright lies" regarding her marriage to Prince Harry, per Fox News, and still carries out his years-long crusade against the duchess today.

Earlier this year, Morgan also attacked tennis star Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open citing mental health concerns. In an op-ed for the Daily Mail, he slammed Osaka as "narcissistic" for her "cynical exploitation of mental health." But now, the influential personality is taking a break from bashing women of color. Now, Piers Morgan has his sights set on a new target: Astroworld's own Travis Scott.