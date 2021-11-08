How Travis Scott Will Support The Families Of Astroworld Victims

Travis Scott's performance at Astroworld music festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas, ended in generalized chaos and tragedy on Friday, November 5, when at least eight concertgoers died and countless others were hospitalized after the crowd surged toward the stage. The situation, deemed a "mass casualty" event by local authorities, as the Houston Chronicle reported, made headlines not only for claiming its spot as the seventh deadliest concert in U.S. history, but also because of the rapper's history of headlining violent concerts, as the Los Angeles Times explained.

According to the report, Scott pleaded guilty in 2015 to reckless conduct after being accused of encouraging his fans to jump over security barriers at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. No injuries were reported on that occasion, according to Fox News. In 2017, Scott was once again accused of inciting a riot and other misdemeanor charges for urging concertgoers at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion to rush the stage, per the Los Angeles Times. Scott pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Also in 2017, Scott was sued by a man who was left partially paralyzed after falling off the balcony at Terminal 5 in New York City. The man claimed he was pushed by concertgoers who were jumping off the balcony at the incitement of Scott, according to the Los Angeles Times. Now, Scott is facing mounting lawsuits following the Astroworld tragedy, as The Guardian noted. Amid the backlash, and still unanswered questions, Scott has vowed to help the victims. Here's how.