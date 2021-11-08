How Travis Scott Will Support The Families Of Astroworld Victims
Travis Scott's performance at Astroworld music festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas, ended in generalized chaos and tragedy on Friday, November 5, when at least eight concertgoers died and countless others were hospitalized after the crowd surged toward the stage. The situation, deemed a "mass casualty" event by local authorities, as the Houston Chronicle reported, made headlines not only for claiming its spot as the seventh deadliest concert in U.S. history, but also because of the rapper's history of headlining violent concerts, as the Los Angeles Times explained.
According to the report, Scott pleaded guilty in 2015 to reckless conduct after being accused of encouraging his fans to jump over security barriers at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. No injuries were reported on that occasion, according to Fox News. In 2017, Scott was once again accused of inciting a riot and other misdemeanor charges for urging concertgoers at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion to rush the stage, per the Los Angeles Times. Scott pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
Also in 2017, Scott was sued by a man who was left partially paralyzed after falling off the balcony at Terminal 5 in New York City. The man claimed he was pushed by concertgoers who were jumping off the balcony at the incitement of Scott, according to the Los Angeles Times. Now, Scott is facing mounting lawsuits following the Astroworld tragedy, as The Guardian noted. Amid the backlash, and still unanswered questions, Scott has vowed to help the victims. Here's how.
Travis Scott plans to cover funeral costs for the victims
Travis Scott will cover the funeral costs for the victims of the Astroworld tragedy, TMZ reported. Citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the situation, the outlet noted that Scott will pay for everything with his own money. In addition to financial support for the families of those who died, Scott will also partner with BetterHelp, an online platform of mental health professionals, to help those who suffered psychological injuries at the concert, TMZ added. As the report detailed, concertgoers who wish to seek help can get online therapy sessions with a professional at no cost to them. Scott will implement a hotline to help concertgoers have ready access to these mental health services.
According to Variety, Scott will also issue refunds to all attendees. In light of the tragedy, Scott announced he will cancel his performance at Day N Vegas Festival next weekend, contending he's "too distraught to play," as sources told Variety.
"These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process," a rep for Scott said in a statement, according to CNN. On November 6, Scott responded to the tragedy on his Twitter. "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he wrote, adding that he's cooperating with Houston police. "I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."