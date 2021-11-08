Howard Stern Just Went Scorched Earth On Aaron Rodgers

It's a bit ironic for Howard Stern, the "shock jock" radio host whose years of programming has led to many a controversy, to say, "If there was decency in this world..." And yet, that's part of what he said on his show on November 8. Stern had choice words for Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers MVP who was recently outed for lying about his vaccination status.

While the NFL does not have a vaccine mandate requiring its players to get the COVID-19 vaccine — though there is a mandate for its staff and administration, according to USA Today — Rodgers led people to believe that he was, in fact, vaccinated, through some tricky wordplay. When a reporter asked him if he'd been vaccinated, he replied, "Yeah, I've been immunized." While some say immunized and vaccinated are not the same thing, the CDC defines immunization as the process of being protected from a disease through vaccination, and says that the two terms are often used interchangeably.

Twitter replied with the trend #HeLied, as fans saw through Rodgers' trick of the tongue. While Rodgers asked the NFL to grant him vaccination status based on an alternative, homeopathic treatment, they found it did not protect him from the virus, and they refused. He was then required to follow the rules for unvaccinated players, which it appears he did not, and then tested positive for the virus on November 3. Now, as Stern tries to wrap his head around the Rodgers situation, he has things to say.